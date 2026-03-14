Trump & Netanyahu Meet: Gaza Ceasefire, Iran, Lebanon Discussed | Mar-a-Lago Summit 2025 (2026)

Imagine a world where peace talks hang by a thread, and one wrong move could ignite fresh conflicts— that's the tense reality as U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida. But here's where it gets controversial: Will this summit push forward a fragile Gaza ceasefire, or will it expose deep rifts that leave everyone questioning who's truly in control? Let's dive into the details and unpack what's really at stake in this unfolding drama.

Picture this: Displaced Palestinians navigating a makeshift tent camp on the beach in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, their temporary homes inundated by surging seawater amid a brutal winter storm on December 28, 2025. This poignant scene, captured by Reuters photographer Ramadan Abed, underscores the human cost of the ongoing crisis. (For licensing rights, visit this link: https://www.reutersconnect.com/item/flooded-beach-tent-camp-sheltering-displaced-palestinians-in-khan-younis/dGFnOnJldXRlcnMuY29tLDIwMjU6bmV3c21sX1JDMk5QSUFCSEs0Uw%3D%3D/?utmmedium=rcom-article-media&utmcampaign=rcom-rcp-lead)

Key highlights from the story:

Trump and Netanyahu are slated to convene at 1:00 PM GMT at Mar-a-Lago.

Progress on the Gaza initiative has hit a roadblock, with challenging hurdles looming.

An expert observes that Netanyahu finds himself in a precarious position.

Discussions will also touch on Iran and Lebanon, according to Netanyahu.

From Jerusalem and Palm Beach, Florida, comes this update: On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump aims to spur advancements in the faltering Gaza ceasefire during his discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The agenda includes Israel's worries about Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iran's influence.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu revealed that Trump extended an invitation for these talks, as the U.S. works to set up interim governance and an international peacekeeping presence in the Palestinian territory, despite Israel's hesitations.

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The meeting, scheduled at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate at 1:00 PM local time (6:00 PM GMT), will, as Netanyahu mentioned on December 22, address the subsequent phase of the Gaza truce, along with matters concerning Iran and Lebanon. You can read more about that here: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/netanyahu-discuss-iran-next-phase-gaza-plan-with-trump-2025-12-22/.

Washington facilitated pauses in hostilities on all three battlefronts, yet Israel remains cautious about adversaries replenishing their capabilities after suffering significant losses during the conflict.

And this is the part most people miss—the intricate dance of diplomacy in Gaza. Israel and Hamas reached an agreement in October on Trump's blueprint to conclude the war, envisioning Israel's exit from Gaza, Hamas surrendering its arms, and relinquishing any leadership role in the area.

The initial stage of the truce involved Israel's partial retreat, boosted humanitarian assistance, and prisoner swaps.

A source close to Netanyahu indicates the prime minister will insist on Hamas fulfilling the first phase by repatriating the remains of the final Israeli captive still held in Gaza before proceeding further.

The relatives of the late hostage, Ran Gvili, have accompanied Netanyahu and are poised to engage with Trump's team. Trump's administration signals optimism about advancing the plan shortly. For more on this family's story, check out: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/mother-last-gaza-hostage-says-israel-wont-heal-until-hes-back-2025-12-08/.

Israel has not yet reopened the Rafah border crossing linking Gaza to Egypt, a key element of Trump's strategy, claiming it will only happen once Gvili's remains are handed over.

Chuck Freilich, a professor of political science at Tel Aviv University and a former deputy national security advisor for Israel, notes that with elections approaching in October, Netanyahu is navigating a tricky situation.

'He wants to avoid friction with Trump during an election cycle,' Freilich explained. 'Trump is eager to press on, so Netanyahu will likely need to bend a bit.'

But here's where it gets controversial— is Netanyahu's caution a prudent stance or a political maneuver that could derail peace?

A SHAKY PEACE

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently stated that Washington aims to swiftly implement the provisional governance outlined in Trump's proposal—a Council of Harmony and a panel of Palestinian specialists—to oversee Gaza. This would precede the arrival of the multinational security team approved by a November 17 United Nations Security Council vote. Learn more: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/rubio-says-new-governance-bodies-gaza-will-be-place-soon-followed-by-2025-12-19/ and https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/un-security-council-vote-us-resolution-trumps-gaza-plan-2025-11-17/.

Yet, Israel and Hamas have traded accusations of serious violations, and neither seems inclined to embrace the more daunting tasks ahead in the forthcoming stage. For insights into what's next, see: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/whats-next-gaza-ceasefire-will-truce-last-2025-12-17/.

Hamas, which has steadfastly refused to disarm (read: https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/israel-accuses-hamas-violating-gaza-truce-says-it-will-respond-2025-12-24/), is reestablishing its authority while Israeli forces maintain a foothold in roughly half of the region.

Israel warns that if Hamas doesn't surrender weapons voluntarily, military measures may be necessary to enforce it.

Though hostilities have diminished, they haven't ceased. Since the truce kicked off in October, Israeli operations have resulted in over 400 Palestinian deaths—primarily civilians, per Gaza health reports—and militants have claimed the lives of three Israeli troops.

LEBANON'S FRAGILE CEASEFIRE TOO

In Lebanon, an American-supported truce from November 2024 halted over a year of clashes between Israel and Hezbollah, mandating the disarmament of the Iran-backed Shiite militia starting in southern areas near Israel.

Lebanon claims it's nearing completion of this disarmament by the end-of-year target, but Hezbollah is pushing back against demands to relinquish its arsenal.

Israel reports sluggish and incomplete progress, responding with almost daily raids in Lebanon to prevent Hezbollah's resurgence.

As for Iran, which clashed with Israel in a brief but intense 12-day war in June, it recently announced a second round of missile drills this month (details: https://www.reuters.com/world/iranian-state-media-report-missile-drills-different-iranian-cities-2025-12-22/).

Netanyahu affirmed last week that Israel isn't looking for trouble with Iran but is monitoring developments and plans to discuss Tehran's actions with Trump.

An Israeli insider expects Netanyahu to share intelligence on Iran's military buildup.

No specifics were given on Israel's requests or potential responses toward Iran.

Trump launched airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June but has since hinted at possible negotiations with Tehran.

Contributed by Andrea Shalal in Palm Beach, Maayan Lubell and Steven Scheer in Jerusalem; with additional input from Trevor Hunnicut; penned by Simon Lewis and Maayan Lubell; edited by Sergio Non, Rod Nickel, and Aidan Lewis.

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What do you think—should Netanyahu compromise more to align with Trump's vision, or is his caution justified given the risks? Does the international community's push for disarmament in Gaza and Lebanon set a dangerous precedent for sovereignty? Share your thoughts in the comments; let's discuss!