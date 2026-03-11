Trump Honours Winnipeg Jets Goalie with Medal of Freedom During State of the Union Address (2026)

President Donald Trump honored the U.S. men's hockey team, including goalie Connor Hellebuyck, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address. The team, which won Olympic gold, received a bipartisan standing ovation and a warm welcome at the White House. Trump also announced that the women's hockey team, who also won gold, will visit the White House soon. The men's players entered the House chamber, cheered and chanted 'USA!'. Rep. Lisa McClain shouted 'Love you!' to the players. Trump praised their achievement, calling them 'special champions'. Hellebuyck, who stopped 41 shots in the gold medal game, will receive the nation's highest civilian honor. The team posed for photos in front of the South Portico and along the West Wing colonnade, flashing their medals. The players celebrated their win, with some popping into the press office to show their medals. The trip to the White House was a special moment for the players, with some visiting for the third time in a year. The team received a heroes' welcome in Miami, with fans clamoring to see them. The Panthers general manager praised the team's achievement, calling it the biggest stage in sports.