Trump Honours Winnipeg Jets Goalie with Medal of Freedom During State of the Union Address (2026)

President Donald Trump honored the U.S. men's hockey team, including goalie Connor Hellebuyck, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom during the State of the Union address. The team, which won Olympic gold, received a bipartisan standing ovation and a warm welcome at the White House. Trump also announced that the women's hockey team, who also won gold, will visit the White House soon. The men's players entered the House chamber, cheered and chanted 'USA!'. Rep. Lisa McClain shouted 'Love you!' to the players. Trump praised their achievement, calling them 'special champions'. Hellebuyck, who stopped 41 shots in the gold medal game, will receive the nation's highest civilian honor. The team posed for photos in front of the South Portico and along the West Wing colonnade, flashing their medals. The players celebrated their win, with some popping into the press office to show their medals. The trip to the White House was a special moment for the players, with some visiting for the third time in a year. The team received a heroes' welcome in Miami, with fans clamoring to see them. The Panthers general manager praised the team's achievement, calling it the biggest stage in sports.

Trump Honours Winnipeg Jets Goalie with Medal of Freedom During State of the Union Address (2026)

References

Top Articles
Babar Azam & Steve Smith: Misunderstanding or Drama? | Sydney Sixers Insights
Star Search Reboot: Fans React to 'Blurry' Picture and 'Horrible' Sound Quality
UK Inflation Update: How Minimum Wage Hikes Impact Businesses & Consumers | December 2023
Latest Posts
Palestinian Teen Denied Entry to Sydney A-League Game Over Jersey - Full Story
Always Was Tonight: Gamilaroi Man Tony Armstrong's Satirical News Show
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Annamae Dooley

Last Updated:

Views: 6228

Rating: 4.4 / 5 (65 voted)

Reviews: 80% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Annamae Dooley

Birthday: 2001-07-26

Address: 9687 Tambra Meadow, Bradleyhaven, TN 53219

Phone: +9316045904039

Job: Future Coordinator

Hobby: Archery, Couponing, Poi, Kite flying, Knitting, Rappelling, Baseball

Introduction: My name is Annamae Dooley, I am a witty, quaint, lovely, clever, rich, sparkling, powerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.