Bold headline: Even the most powerful party figures aren’t immune to a razor-thin vote gap. Here’s a fresh take on a high-stakes NC race that’s sparking discussion across the state.

North Carolina’s political landscape is buzzing as the state Senate’s top Republican leader, President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, trails his primary challenger by just two votes, according to unofficial results. Berger, who played a central role in the state’s redistricting efforts, is narrowly behind Sam Page, the Rockingham County sheriff, despite receiving an endorsement from former President Donald Trump.

The vote tally is extremely close: Page with 13,077 votes and Berger with 13,075. With margins this tight, a recount is typically requested when the difference is within 1% of the total votes cast, so the outcome may hinge on any additional ballots.

Trump weighed in on the race, offering Page a job in December, a bid Page declined, and publicly backing Berger instead. In a February Truth Social post, Trump praised Berger as the “Highly Respected Leader of the North Carolina Senate” and highlighted him for delivering what he characterized as historic victories. Trump also described Page as “GREAT,” noting Page’s long-time support but suggesting he’d rather see Page work in Washington, D.C., rather than challenge Berger.

Both candidates aligned themselves with the president’s influence. Berger emphasized his endorsement by Trump and positioned himself as a staunch ally of the former president. Page, who led the local “Sheriffs for Trump” effort in 2016, framed himself as a dedicated supporter of Trump and a steadfast representative of his sheriff constituency.

Commentary from political observers adds another layer. Former Governor Pat McCrory remarked on NBC News NOW that Berger—often labeled the “most powerful” state senator—might serve as a cautionary example of how a long ascent in the Capitol can distance a lawmaker from the districts they serve. McCrory suggested that overemphasis on power at the Capitol could lead to a perception that representatives have forgotten voters back home, for instance in Rockingham County.

Thought-provoking questions to consider: Do endorsements from national figures help or hurt local candidates in tight races? When does chasing prestige at the Capitol conflict with meeting the everyday needs of constituents? And in cases like Berger’s, how should voters balance experience and proven leadership against perceptions of distance from local concerns?

If you’d like, I can tailor this rewrite to a specific publication style (deadline-focused news brief, in-depth explainer, or opinion-forward piece) or adjust the tone to be more formal or more conversational.