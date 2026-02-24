Trump Administration Freezes Minnesota Child Care Funds Over Fraud Allegations - Breaking News (2026)

The Trump administration has sparked controversy by freezing child care funds in Minnesota, citing widespread fraud in government programs. This move has ignited a heated debate, with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz accusing President Trump of politicizing the issue to defund essential services. The administration's response comes after a right-wing influencer claimed to have uncovered a massive fraud scheme involving Somali-owned daycares in Minneapolis, potentially worth up to $100 million. Deputy Secretary of Health and Human Services, Jim O'Neill, demanded an audit of these centers, including attendance records, licenses, complaints, investigations, and inspections. This decision follows a federal prosecutor's claim that half or more of the $18 billion in federal funds allocated to Minnesota since 2018 may have been stolen, with most defendants being Somali Americans. The Administration for Children and Families provides $185 million in child care funds annually to Minnesota, and now requires justification and evidence for payments. The administration's actions have been criticized by Minnesota's prominent Somali American, Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who urges against blaming an entire community for a few individuals' actions. The controversy highlights the complex interplay between political motives, community trust, and the need for transparent investigations into alleged fraud.