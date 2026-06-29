Troy Deeney Team of the Week: Ollie Watkins & Florian Wirtz Shine in Premier League (2026)

Forget the usual suspects – this Team of the Week is all about unexpected heroes and rising stars! BBC football pundit Troy Deeney is back with his weekly picks, and this time, he's shaking things up. From bargain buys to versatile veterans, here's who made the cut – and why it might just spark some debate.

Goalkeeper: Senne Lammens (Manchester United)

While David Raya's heroics against Newcastle were impressive, Deeney argues that Lammens deserves the nod. For just £18m, the Belgian shot-stopper has provided United with a solid foundation, making multiple crucial saves and commanding his area with authority. A steal at that price, don't you think?

Defender: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Here's where it gets interesting: Rice, typically a midfielder, slotted in seamlessly at right-back for Arsenal. His performance against Brighton was nothing short of dominant, showcasing his ability to adapt and excel in any role. But is this a sign of Arsenal's depth or a temporary fix?

Defender: Archie Gray (Tottenham)

And this is the part most people miss – Gray's inclusion might raise eyebrows. Yes, he played in midfield against Crystal Palace, but Deeney insists he deserves a spot. Why? His winning goal and unparalleled versatility – left-back, right-back, right wing – make him an indispensable asset. Is he the ultimate utility player?

Defender: Kevin Danso (Tottenham)

Once linked with Wolves, Danso has become a reliable figure for Spurs. Initially seen as a squad player, he consistently delivers error-free performances. But does his consistency overshadow his potential for greatness?

Defender: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Standing at just 5ft8, Martinez pocketed Nick Woltemade in a commanding display. His return from injury is massive, not just for United but for his World Cup dreams. Can the diminutive defender continue to punch above his weight?

Midfielder: Ryan Gravenberch (Liverpool)

Gravenberch's influence is clear: when he shines, Liverpool thrive. His goal against Wolves was a highlight, but Deeney notes it's his overall impact that stands out. Is he the missing piece in Liverpool's midfield puzzle?

Midfielder: Tijjani Reijnders (Manchester City)

Reijnders had his best game since the season opener, reminding fans of his AC Milan days. His goal and overall performance suggest he's finally settling in. But can he maintain this level consistently?

Midfielder: Florian Wirtz (Liverpool)

Wirtz's goal against Wolves – arguably the Premier League's weakest link – shows his growing influence. With Salah and Isak sidelined, he's stepping up as Liverpool's creative hub. Is this the season he truly breaks out?

Forward: Rayan Cherki (Manchester City)

Deeney boldly claims Cherki is the most exciting player in world football right now. His confidence, creativity, and fearlessness set him apart. But is he overhyped, or is this the birth of a superstar?

Forward: Kevin Schade (Brentford)

A hat-trick against any team guarantees a spot in the Team of the Week. Schade's clinical finishing speaks for itself. But can he replicate this form consistently?

Forward: Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Breaking the rules, Deeney includes Watkins despite his bench start. His second-half impact against Chelsea was game-changing. Is he Villa's secret weapon?

Manager: Unai Emery (Aston Villa)

Eleven wins in a row – Emery's tactical masterclass against Chelsea, particularly his substitution of Watkins, showcased his genius. He outsmarted the highly-rated Enzo Maresca. But is Emery finally getting the credit he deserves?

Now it's your turn – do you agree with Troy's selections? Who would make your Team of the Week? And here’s a controversial question: Is Rayan Cherki truly the most exciting player in the world right now, or is Deeney overstating his case? Sound off in the comments below!