Troy Brosnan's High-Speed POV: Chasing Ronan Dunne at Coronet Peak, New Zealand (2026)

Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled adventure as we dive into the world of mountain biking! Today, we're joining Troy Brosnan, a renowned rider, as he pursues Ronan Dunne down the thrilling trails of Coronet Peak in New Zealand.

The Ultimate High-Speed Chase

Imagine yourself hurtling down a mountain, the wind rushing past, and the trail unfolding before you. That's the experience Troy Brosnan captures in this exhilarating POV video. But here's where it gets controversial: is this the only trail in New Zealand that offers such an adrenaline rush? Some viewers are questioning whether there's more to explore beyond Coronet Peak.

A Journey Through Speed and Skill

As you watch the video, you'll witness the incredible speed and precision of these riders. It's a testament to their skill and the excitement of downhill (DH) riding. One viewer exclaimed, "Holy sh*t, they are fast!" while another commented, "Fast and fun - that's the essence of DH riding!"

The Bike Industry's Latest Innovations

This article also highlights some of the latest advancements in the cycling world. From the Specialized Levo R, which is revolutionizing the category, to the SRAM Maven B1 brakes offering a unique balance of power and control, these innovations are shaping the future of mountain biking.

Your Turn: Join the Discussion

What do you think about the trails showcased in this video? Are there other hidden gems in New Zealand that deserve attention? And how do you feel about the latest bike tech? Don't be shy - share your thoughts and opinions in the comments below! We want to hear from riders and enthusiasts alike, so let's spark a conversation and explore the world of mountain biking together.