Troy Baker on The Last of Us: Joel's Legacy and the Future of the Franchise (2026)

The Immortal Joel: Why Troy Baker’s Vision for The Last of Us Character Matters

There’s something profoundly intriguing about characters that outlive their creators’ original intentions. Joel Miller, the gruff yet deeply human protagonist of The Last of Us, is one such character. When Troy Baker, the voice actor who brought Joel to life in the game, recently teased that “we’ve not seen the last of Joel,” it wasn’t just a throwaway line—it was a declaration of the character’s enduring legacy. Personally, I think this speaks to a larger phenomenon in modern storytelling: the proliferation of iconic characters across mediums, and the ways they evolve in the hands of different artists.

The Duality of Joel: Baker vs. Pascal



One thing that immediately stands out is how Joel has been reinterpreted by two distinct performers: Troy Baker in the game and Pedro Pascal in the HBO series. What many people don’t realize is that this duality isn’t a competition but a testament to the character’s depth. Baker’s Joel was a product of interactive storytelling, where every gruff line and weary sigh was amplified by the player’s agency. Pascal’s Joel, on the other hand, is a more passive experience for the audience, yet no less impactful.

From my perspective, this is where the magic lies. Joel isn’t just a character—he’s a vessel for different interpretations. Baker’s recent comments about Pascal’s performance reveal a profound respect for this shared legacy. He didn’t just say, “Pedro did a good job”; he said, “Pedro showed me something I missed.” That humility, that willingness to see the character through someone else’s eyes, is what makes this particularly fascinating. It’s a rare moment of collaboration across mediums, where one artist openly admires another’s take on their work.

Why Joel’s Story Isn’t Over



Here’s where things get interesting: Baker’s insistence that Joel will continue to appear in future projects isn’t just wishful thinking—it’s a strategic observation. If you take a step back and think about it, Joel’s story is a modern myth. It’s about survival, sacrifice, and the complexities of love in a broken world. These themes are universal, and they’re why the character resonates so deeply.

What this really suggests is that Joel’s journey doesn’t belong to one medium or one performer. Baker’s vision of Joel appearing in films, comics, or even more games isn’t far-fetched. In fact, it’s inevitable. Characters like Batman, Sherlock Holmes, or even Hamlet have been reinterpreted countless times because they tap into something fundamental about the human condition. Joel is no different.

The Broader Implications: Storytelling in the Multiverse



This raises a deeper question: What does it mean for a character to be “proliferated and iterated on” in the 21st century? We’re living in an era where stories aren’t confined to one medium. The Last of Us itself is a prime example—it started as a game, became a TV show, and could easily spawn spin-offs, novels, or even stage plays.

A detail that I find especially interesting is how this approach democratizes storytelling. As Baker pointed out, not everyone will pick up a controller, but almost everyone will watch a TV show. By bringing Joel to a wider audience, the character’s impact is amplified. It’s not just about reaching more people—it’s about giving them different ways to connect with the story.

The Emotional Core: Why Joel Matters



At the heart of all this is the emotional weight Joel carries. Baker’s comment about feeling “exhausted” while playing the character isn’t just a behind-the-scenes anecdote—it’s a testament to the role’s intensity. Joel’s journey is a masterclass in moral ambiguity, and that’s what makes him so compelling.

In my opinion, this is why Joel’s story will continue to evolve. He’s not a hero or a villain; he’s a man trying to survive in a world that’s fallen apart. That struggle is timeless, and it’s why I believe we’ll see him again—whether in a new game, a film, or even a graphic novel.

Final Thoughts: The Legacy of a Character



If there’s one takeaway from Baker’s comments, it’s this: Joel Miller is bigger than any one performance or medium. He’s a character who has transcended his origins to become a cultural touchstone. What makes this particularly fascinating is how openly Baker embraces this evolution. Instead of clinging to his version of Joel, he’s championing the character’s continued growth.

Personally, I think this is how all great characters should be treated. They shouldn’t be locked away in a single story or medium—they should be allowed to breathe, to change, and to inspire new generations. Joel’s journey isn’t over, and that’s not just good news for fans—it’s a reminder of the power of storytelling itself.

So, here’s to Joel Miller: the smuggler, the survivor, the myth. We’ve not seen the last of him, and honestly, I wouldn’t have it any other way.