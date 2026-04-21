Tropicana Field Reborn: Inside Look at Rays' Home Opener Prep After Hurricane Milton (2026)

Get ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' home opener at Tropicana Field! The city assures fans that the stadium will be ready for the April 6th game, despite the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Milton. But here's the scoop: the Rays' return to their home field hasn't been without challenges. Here's a breakdown of the renovation process and what you need to know.

A Stormy Start

Hurricane Milton wreaked havoc on Tropicana Field in October 2024, tearing off the roof and causing significant water damage. It was a tough hit for the city and its beloved baseball team.

The Renovation Rush

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Since then, crews have been working tirelessly. They've replaced the roof, gutted water-damaged areas, and put in a quarter of a million man-hours of work. The city council approved $59.7 million for this massive project, and city officials are confident they're on track. They've hung the new net, laid down data and fiber cables, and even installed audio systems.

The Final Touches

As of February, the stadium is taking shape. The artificial turf is being laid, and the field will be stripped by the end of the month to install new lights. Air quality tests are ongoing to ensure a safe environment for fans.

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Financial Support

FEMA has approved $16.5 million in reimbursements, the city's insurance is covering $10.8 million, and an additional $2.7 million is expected from the state. However, there's still much to be done.

The Final Stretch

Work continues on outfield padding, drywall, carpet replacement, and locker rooms. The city's senior capital projects coordinator, Catherine Corcoran, mentions that the final touches, like buttoning up the little things, are crucial. You might even see paintbrushes in action early on the morning of the home opener!

Game On!

The Rays are set to face the Chicago Cubs on April 6th. Tickets are already on sale, with the cheapest costing $80 as of February 13th. Get ready for some exciting baseball action at the renovated Tropicana Field!

Tropicana Field Reborn: Inside Look at Rays' Home Opener Prep After Hurricane Milton (2026)

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