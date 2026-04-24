Tropical Cyclone Narelle: What to Expect in Perth and How to Prepare (2026)

As Tropical Cyclone Narelle barrels towards Western Australia, it's time to delve into the fascinating world of these powerful weather phenomena and their potential impact on our lives.

The Uncommon Path of Narelle

Tropical cyclones are typically associated with warm, tropical climates, which is why it's so unusual for them to venture as far south as Perth. Narelle's journey across northern Australia has been an epic one, leaving a trail of rain and flooding in its wake. But now, it's set to take an even more unusual turn.

A Changing Climate, A Changing Storm

Climate change is altering the traditional weather patterns we've come to know. The warming of the oceans off Western Australia's southern coast means we could see more cyclones affecting Perth and the South West. This is a worrying development, as these regions are typically spared the brunt of such storms.

What to Expect

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) is predicting a drenching for Perth, with widespread rainfall of up to 50mm on Saturday, and potentially another 30mm on Sunday. The Wheatbelt and Albany regions can expect even higher falls, with the potential for up to 80mm of rain.

A History of Devastation

While cyclones impacting the South West are rare, they have caused significant damage in the past. Cyclone Seroja in 2018 and Cyclone Alby in 1978 are stark reminders of the destructive power these storms can unleash. Alby, in particular, caused widespread devastation, with a $50 million damage bill and five lives lost.

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Preparing for the Worst

BOM forecaster Jessica Lingard has some sage advice for those in the path of Narelle. She recommends taking the same precautions as you would for a winter storm, such as clearing gutters, securing outdoor items, and tidying gardens. These simple actions can make a big difference in preventing additional hazards during strong winds.

A New Normal?

The potential for more frequent cyclones in the South West is a concerning development. It raises questions about our preparedness and the resilience of our infrastructure. As we navigate this new normal, it's crucial to stay informed, be proactive, and adapt to the changing climate.

In my opinion, the impact of climate change on our weather patterns is a stark reminder of the need for urgent action. It's a complex issue with far-reaching implications, and one that we must address collectively.