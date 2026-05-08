Trolls Target Mum Supporting Jesy Nelson's SMA Journey (2026)

Imagine the pain of a parent facing their child's serious illness, only to be met with online abuse. This is the reality for Sian Kennedy, a mother from New Marske, after showing support for Jesy Nelson, whose twin daughters share the same rare condition as Sian's daughter.

Sian's daughter, Sienna, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at just six months old. SMA is a progressive disease that causes muscle wasting and can be life-threatening within two years if untreated. Sienna, now four, has recently learned to sit up on her own. Singer Jesy Nelson recently revealed her seven-month-old twin daughters also have SMA, a diagnosis that led Sian to offer her support online.

But here's where it gets controversial... Instead of support, Sian was targeted with abusive comments on TikTok, where she shares Sienna's progress. She described the comments as "disgusting," highlighting laughing faces and hurtful remarks. "Why would you want to say horrible things about a child?" she questioned, a sentiment many parents will understand.

Sienna's journey has been challenging. She received gene therapy with Zolgensma when she was seven months old, which, according to her mother, has led to amazing progress. However, she still requires several machines to help her breathe, cough, and other essential functions.

And this is the part most people miss... The timing of treatment is critical. According to SMA UK, Zolgensma delivers a healthy copy of the affected gene, but irreversible damage can occur in the nervous system if treatment is delayed. Sian believes that earlier diagnosis could have prevented the need for many of the machines Sienna relies on.

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Currently, screening for SMA is only offered to those who have a sibling with the condition. SMA UK is advocating for the inclusion of SMA in the standard newborn blood spot test, which already screens for other rare but serious conditions. Sian points out the cost-effectiveness of the heel prick test, which costs only £5, compared to the ongoing expenses associated with caring for a child with SMA.

An NHS spokesperson confirmed that the UK National Screening Committee is evaluating the possibility of introducing routine SMA screening via the heel prick test. This is a crucial step that could significantly improve outcomes for children diagnosed with SMA.

If Sian could speak to Jesy Nelson, she would offer words of encouragement, emphasizing that "it does get easier." She finds joy in Sienna's progress and milestones, proving that hope and resilience can prevail.

What are your thoughts on this story? Do you believe SMA screening should be more widely available? Share your opinions in the comments below. Let's start a conversation!