Trolls Target Mum Supporting Jesy Nelson's SMA Journey (2026)

Imagine the pain of a parent facing their child's serious illness, only to be met with online abuse. This is the reality for Sian Kennedy, a mother from New Marske, after showing support for Jesy Nelson, whose twin daughters share the same rare condition as Sian's daughter.

Sian's daughter, Sienna, was diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) at just six months old. SMA is a progressive disease that causes muscle wasting and can be life-threatening within two years if untreated. Sienna, now four, has recently learned to sit up on her own. Singer Jesy Nelson recently revealed her seven-month-old twin daughters also have SMA, a diagnosis that led Sian to offer her support online.

But here's where it gets controversial... Instead of support, Sian was targeted with abusive comments on TikTok, where she shares Sienna's progress. She described the comments as "disgusting," highlighting laughing faces and hurtful remarks. "Why would you want to say horrible things about a child?" she questioned, a sentiment many parents will understand.

See Also
Inspector Lynley Returns: Suffolk in the Spotlight with BBC's New Detective DramaLeonardo DiCaprio Misses Award Show Due to Trump's Venezuela InvasionPhil Ochs' 'Cops of the World': A Timeless Critique of US ImperialismWashington National Opera Leaves Kennedy Center After Trump Takeover: What’s Next?

Sienna's journey has been challenging. She received gene therapy with Zolgensma when she was seven months old, which, according to her mother, has led to amazing progress. However, she still requires several machines to help her breathe, cough, and other essential functions.

And this is the part most people miss... The timing of treatment is critical. According to SMA UK, Zolgensma delivers a healthy copy of the affected gene, but irreversible damage can occur in the nervous system if treatment is delayed. Sian believes that earlier diagnosis could have prevented the need for many of the machines Sienna relies on.

See Also
The Traitors: Unveiling the New Secret Traitor Twist

Currently, screening for SMA is only offered to those who have a sibling with the condition. SMA UK is advocating for the inclusion of SMA in the standard newborn blood spot test, which already screens for other rare but serious conditions. Sian points out the cost-effectiveness of the heel prick test, which costs only £5, compared to the ongoing expenses associated with caring for a child with SMA.

An NHS spokesperson confirmed that the UK National Screening Committee is evaluating the possibility of introducing routine SMA screening via the heel prick test. This is a crucial step that could significantly improve outcomes for children diagnosed with SMA.

If Sian could speak to Jesy Nelson, she would offer words of encouragement, emphasizing that "it does get easier." She finds joy in Sienna's progress and milestones, proving that hope and resilience can prevail.

What are your thoughts on this story? Do you believe SMA screening should be more widely available? Share your opinions in the comments below. Let's start a conversation!

Trolls Target Mum Supporting Jesy Nelson's SMA Journey (2026)

References

Top Articles
US Senate Investigates NYC Health Dept. for Anti-Israel Bias
U.S. Tariffs Force Iconic B.C. Jewelry Store to Close
Should You Take Magnesium and Melatonin Together for Sleep? What the Research Says
Latest Posts
The Man Behind Buddy: The Inspiring Story of Kevin DiCicco and the 'Air Bud' Phenomenon
South Australian Farmers Revolt: Why Liberal Voters Are Turning to One Nation
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Virgilio Hermann JD

Last Updated:

Views: 5505

Rating: 4 / 5 (41 voted)

Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Virgilio Hermann JD

Birthday: 1997-12-21

Address: 6946 Schoen Cove, Sipesshire, MO 55944

Phone: +3763365785260

Job: Accounting Engineer

Hobby: Web surfing, Rafting, Dowsing, Stand-up comedy, Ghost hunting, Swimming, Amateur radio

Introduction: My name is Virgilio Hermann JD, I am a fine, gifted, beautiful, encouraging, kind, talented, zealous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.