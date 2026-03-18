Triple J Hottest 100 2025: Who Will Take the Crown? (2026)

Triple J's Hottest 100: Unveiling the Secrets Behind the Countdown

The Anticipation is Building

As the votes for Triple J's Hottest 100 approach the 2-million mark, the excitement is palpable. The Australian youth broadcaster's annual countdown is more than just a list of songs; it's a cultural phenomenon that reflects the tastes and trends of the nation's youth. But what makes this year's edition particularly intriguing is the mix of familiar and fresh sounds that are set to dominate the charts.

A Year of Celebrations and Changes

Triple J has had a landmark year, celebrating its 50th anniversary and reshuffling its presenter lineup. The station's mid-year retrospective poll, the Hottest 100 of Australian Songs, drew a record-breaking 2.6 million votes, with INXS' 'Never Tear Us Apart' named the greatest Australian song of all time. This feel-good corrective to the previous year's Hottest 100, which featured the lowest number of Australian artists since 1996, has set the stage for an exciting year ahead.

The Power of Pop

While pop is well-established on the Hottest 100, this year's international frontrunners skew more smooth than spiky. The youth, who are increasingly leaning into elements of buoyancy, nostalgia, and escapism, are drawn to music that feels warm, classic, and familiar. This trend is reflected in the predictions, with Olivia Dean's 'Man I Need' emerging as a clear favorite and Billie Eilish and Charli xcx each scoring eight entries in last year's poll.

The Role of TikTok

The rise of TikTok as a powerful engine for music discovery is evident in the predictions. Last year, Triple J reported that more than 70% of voters were under 30, and TikTok's influence is likely to be a significant factor in this year's results. The easy-going stylings of Raye and Sombr, the grabby dance music of Fred Again ..., and Disco Lines' pool party-ready take on Tinashe's 'No Broke Boys' are all tipped by Reddit prognosticators.

Australian Music's Comeback

After last year's disappointing showing for Australian artists, signs point to a stronger return in 2025. The new feature on the voting page that allows users to search by Australian artists only could provide a welcome boost to local artists. Contenders from Triple J favorites like Spacey Jane, Tame Impala, G Flip, and Ocean Alley, whose single 'Confidence' won the 2018 countdown, are all in the running. Keli Holiday's 'Dancing2' is also a strong contender, despite not appearing in the station's Top 50 most-played artists last year.

Electronic Music's Rise

Electronic music is also set to make a strong showing, with multiple Aria winner and Triple J's second most-played artist of 2025, Ninajirachi, leading the charge. Her strikingly original debut album 'I Love My Computer' has several songs in play, and globe-trotting DJ-producer Dom Dolla is also set to make an impact. He became the first solo Australian electronic artist to headline a stadium show, playing to 40,000 people in Sydney last month.

The Underdog's Role

As with any Hottest 100, there's always room for an underdog. This year, that role falls to Playlunch's 'bogan funk' anthem 'Keith', a fitting entry in an irreverent lineage that includes the likes of TISM and Regurgitator. While Olivia Dean may be a favorite, the countdown is also about having a bit of fun and yelling at the neighbors.

The Countdown's Secrets

The final 2025 vote tally is set to exceed 2 million, but as for the music itself, what surprises might be in store? The results will be counted down on Saturday, and the anticipation is building. Will your favorite song make the cut? Stay tuned to find out!