Triple Eight Unveils 2026 Red Bull Ford Mustang Race Livery | First Look & Driver Reactions (2026)

Triple Eight Unveils a Bold New Look: Red Bull Ford Mustang Race Livery

The 2026 season brings a fresh and exciting design, staying true to the team's iconic style while embracing a new partnership with Ford. The livery showcases a subtle yet striking evolution, featuring a unique blend of colors and elements.

One of the standout features is the introduction of blue stripes along the side, a nod to Ford's heritage. These stripes are a lighter shade compared to the vibrant matte blue of Red Bull, creating a harmonious contrast. This subtle change adds a touch of sophistication to the overall design.

Another notable alteration is the replacement of the white side skirts from the previous year with a dual-tone blue scheme. This shift in color coordination adds depth and visual interest to the vehicle's sides.

In terms of sponsorship, the front wheel arches now display the iconic Adidas branding, marking a significant merchandise collaboration. This strategic move not only enhances the team's merchandise offerings but also strengthens the partnership between Triple Eight and Adidas.

The unveiling of this new livery took place at the 'Ignition On' event in Geelong, a place deeply rooted in the history of the Ford Motor Company in Australia. The atmosphere was electric as the team and fans gathered to witness the reveal.

"Witnessing these cars in person, ready to conquer the race tracks, is an exhilarating experience for everyone involved with Triple Eight," shared Jamie Whincup, the managing director of T8. "The dedication and hard work put in by our team during the off-season have been remarkable, and we're proud of the progress we've made."

Whincup continued, "Our team has accomplished numerous tasks, including completing an engine shop, setting up an engine program, conducting aero testing, building the cars, and preparing them for the season. This level of achievement is truly commendable, and I'm incredibly proud of everyone's contributions."

The new livery was met with enthusiasm by the Red Bull Ampol Racing drivers, Broc Feeney and Will Brown. Feeney, who will be driving the #88 Mustang, expressed his excitement, "The new design for 2026 is a refreshing change. We've embraced the Ford Racing stripes, and they look absolutely stunning."

Feeney further emphasized, "When you see the Ford Racing cars and teams worldwide, you can't help but admire their sleek designs. Our Mustang is right up there with the best of them. It's thrilling to introduce a new look for this season, and even more exciting to showcase our first Red Bull Ampol Racing livery on a Ford Mustang."

Brown, who will be switching to the #888 car this season, shared his thoughts, "The livery for this season is incredible! I absolutely love it. It's a stunning overall design, and while it's a Mustang, it stands out differently from what we've seen before. I'll quickly get used to it."

"My favorite part is the new #888, which I'm thrilled to display this year. It looks fantastic on the window. Seeing the two cars side by side with the iconic numbers #888 and #88 is truly exciting. It's a perfect representation of our partnership with Ford Racing and these new Mustangs. I'm eager to get back on the track and showcase our capabilities."

Triple Eight will be fielding three cars this year, with the two RBAR entries joining the customer Objective Racing Mustang, as confirmed by speedcafe.com.