TriMet MAX Green Line Cuts: What You Need to Know | Portland Transit Updates 2026 (2026)

TriMet's Future Uncertain: Service Cuts and Fare Increases Loom

TriMet's recent announcement of service cuts has left riders with a grim outlook. The transit agency, facing a $300 million budget gap, is poised to axe a significant portion of the MAX Green Line, impacting thousands of daily commuters. But this is just the beginning of a series of challenging decisions.

In a statement, TriMet emphasized the urgency of the situation: "With rising costs and dwindling revenue, we must act now to prevent more drastic measures that would affect an even larger rider base."

The MAX Green Line, a vital transportation artery since 2009, will see its eastern segment cut off, leaving only the route between Clackamas Town Center and Gateway Transit Center. This decision reflects the broader impact of the cuts, which also include changes to 35 bus lines, including the elimination of bus services in south Gresham and along specific roads in West Linn and Tualatin.

To engage the public, TriMet is hosting 11 open houses this month, offering a chance for riders to voice their concerns. The agency attributes the crisis to soaring costs across various operational areas, including labor, vehicles, and facilities, with a 53% increase in cost per service hour from 2019 to 2024.

However, the challenges don't end with service cuts. TriMet predicts a fare increase in 2028 to address the financial crisis. The Trump administration's lack of support and the state legislature's limited funding contributions further compound the issue. A payroll tax increase, though modest, is on hold due to a November vote, adding another layer of uncertainty.

As TriMet's Board of Directors reviews the proposed cuts in March and votes on them in April, riders are left to ponder the future of their transit system. The open houses provide an opportunity for riders to share their perspectives, but the ultimate fate of TriMet remains in the hands of those in power.