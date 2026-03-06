TriHealth & UnitedHealthcare Agreement: What You Need to Know (2026)

TriHealth and UnitedHealthcare Reach Agreement to Continue Patient Care

TriHealth and UnitedHealthcare have reached a new agreement, ensuring that Greater Cincinnati residents insured by UnitedHealthcare can continue receiving care from TriHealth providers in 2026. This agreement comes after a year of negotiations, during which TriHealth expressed frustration over UnitedHealthcare's perceived lack of urgency. The local health system had previously stated that they were frustrated by UnitedHealthcare's demands for significant price increases, which would have impacted the budgets of local employers and increased healthcare costs for families.

See Also
Morgan Stanley Files for Bitcoin & Solana ETFs: What It Means for Crypto InvestorsEUR/USD Price Forecast: Key Levels, Technical Analysis & Outlook for 1.1700Silver Price Soars: 2026 Open Sees Record Highs | Market AnalysisPhilip Rivers' NFL Comeback: Health Insurance Benefits Explained

The contract between TriHealth and UnitedHealthcare was set to expire at midnight on December 31, 2025. The agreement ensures that TriHealth hospitals and physicians remain in-network for UnitedHealthcare Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid patients. This means that patients covered by these insurance plans will continue to have their care covered by TriHealth.

See Also
European Defence Stocks Surge to Record Highs: Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Market Shifts

TriHealth President and CEO Mark C. Clement expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue caring for the approximately 80,000 patients affected by the negotiations. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship with UnitedHealthcare moving forward, appreciating their collaborative efforts in finding an agreeable solution.

This agreement is a significant development for the region's healthcare system, ensuring continuity of care for a large number of residents. The Enquirer media partner, Fox19, contributed to this story, highlighting the importance of this agreement for the community.

TriHealth & UnitedHealthcare Agreement: What You Need to Know (2026)

References

Top Articles
Star Wars Millennium Falcon Ride: New Mission Coming in 2026
Transforming Rides into Karaoke Parties: Meet Bekir Ozel
The Shocking Impact of Sleep Deprivation on Your Brain and Longevity
Latest Posts
FA Cup Fourth Round Draw: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live | Arsenal's Next Opponent Revealed!
Arne Slot's FA Cup Strategy: Avoiding Last Season's Mistakes
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Moshe Kshlerin

Last Updated:

Views: 6134

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (77 voted)

Reviews: 92% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Moshe Kshlerin

Birthday: 1994-01-25

Address: Suite 609 315 Lupita Unions, Ronnieburgh, MI 62697

Phone: +2424755286529

Job: District Education Designer

Hobby: Yoga, Gunsmithing, Singing, 3D printing, Nordic skating, Soapmaking, Juggling

Introduction: My name is Moshe Kshlerin, I am a gleaming, attractive, outstanding, pleasant, delightful, outstanding, famous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.