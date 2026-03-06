TriHealth & UnitedHealthcare Agreement: What You Need to Know (2026)

TriHealth and UnitedHealthcare Reach Agreement to Continue Patient Care

TriHealth and UnitedHealthcare have reached a new agreement, ensuring that Greater Cincinnati residents insured by UnitedHealthcare can continue receiving care from TriHealth providers in 2026. This agreement comes after a year of negotiations, during which TriHealth expressed frustration over UnitedHealthcare's perceived lack of urgency. The local health system had previously stated that they were frustrated by UnitedHealthcare's demands for significant price increases, which would have impacted the budgets of local employers and increased healthcare costs for families.

The contract between TriHealth and UnitedHealthcare was set to expire at midnight on December 31, 2025. The agreement ensures that TriHealth hospitals and physicians remain in-network for UnitedHealthcare Commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid patients. This means that patients covered by these insurance plans will continue to have their care covered by TriHealth.

TriHealth President and CEO Mark C. Clement expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue caring for the approximately 80,000 patients affected by the negotiations. He also emphasized the importance of strengthening the relationship with UnitedHealthcare moving forward, appreciating their collaborative efforts in finding an agreeable solution.

This agreement is a significant development for the region's healthcare system, ensuring continuity of care for a large number of residents. The Enquirer media partner, Fox19, contributed to this story, highlighting the importance of this agreement for the community.