Trey Miguel Wins TNA International Championship (2026)

Trey Miguel's Triumph: A Champion's Journey

Trey Miguel, the resilient wrestler, has once again proven his mettle by claiming the TNA International Championship at No Surrender. But this victory is not just a personal triumph; it's a story of resilience, redemption, and the power of perseverance.

Miguel's journey to the top has been anything but smooth. After joining his Rascalz teammates in signing with AEW in January, he faced an unexpected release due to past social media comments. This led him to contemplate quitting wrestling altogether. However, Miguel's determination to continue fighting led to a surprising return to TNA, where he won the Feast or Fired briefcase, setting the stage for his international title shot.

At No Surrender, Miguel faced Stacks from NXT, a challenging opponent who lacked good chemistry in the ring. Despite a few awkward maneuvers, Miguel's performance was on point. Arianna Grace, his ally, interfered, leading to her ejection by the referee. This turning point ignited Miguel's offense, culminating in a sliding DDT and the Lightning Spiral slam for victory.

But here's where it gets controversial... Some may question the fairness of Miguel's win, given the interference from Grace. Was it a legitimate victory, or did it rely on external factors? And this is the part most people miss... The impact of past controversies on Miguel's career and the importance of addressing these issues head-on.

Trey Miguel's win at No Surrender is more than just a title victory. It's a testament to his resilience and the power of perseverance. As he continues to rise in the wrestling world, Miguel's story serves as an inspiration to all who face challenges and setbacks. So, what do you think? Share your thoughts on Miguel's triumph and the impact it has on his career in the comments below.

Get the full results from No Surrender and relive the action on TNA+ and TrillerTV.