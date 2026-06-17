Trey Hendrickson Leaves Bengals: No Franchise Tag Used - Full Story & Analysis (2026)

The End of an Era: Trey Hendrickson's Departure from the Bengals

In a surprising move, the Cincinnati Bengals have decided not to use the franchise tag on defensive end Trey Hendrickson, opening the door for him to explore new opportunities. This decision marks a significant chapter in the team's history and has sparked intriguing discussions among fans and analysts alike.

Let's delve into the story behind this headline and uncover the key factors that led to Hendrickson's departure.

A Farewell to Cincinnati

After the deadline passed, Hendrickson took to social media to bid farewell to the Bengals organization, coaches, and fans. In his heartfelt message, he expressed gratitude for the chance to play at the highest level and highlighted the highs and lows of his five-year journey with the team. He proudly wore the Bengals logo and honored the rich history it represents.

The Tag Dilemma

As recently as last week, the Bengals were considering the option of placing the franchise tag on Hendrickson. This move would have allowed them to potentially acquire valuable draft capital for the 31-year-old pass rusher. However, Bengals director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, shed light on the complexities of such a transaction at the NFL scouting combine. He emphasized the challenges of finding the right trade partner and the need for cooperation from all parties involved.

A Costly Decision

Had the Bengals tagged Hendrickson and he signed it, the team would have faced a significant financial burden. The tag would have cost the Bengals $30.2 million against next season's cap, a substantial sum that could impact their future roster decisions.

A Difficult Trade Scenario

Dealing Hendrickson proved to be a challenging task for the Bengals. Last offseason, they made an unusual request, allowing Hendrickson to explore potential trade options as his contract neared its end. Despite his impressive All-Pro season and league-leading 17.5 sacks, a trade never materialized.

Hendrickson's absence during the team's offseason workouts and his holdout at the beginning of training camp added to the tension. Eventually, the Bengals resolved the situation by increasing his salary to $29 million. However, this decision resulted in a $6.5 million charge of dead money against the salary cap for the previous season.

Unfortunately, an injury hampered Hendrickson's performance, limiting him to just seven games and ultimately leading to his placement on injured reserve.

A Successful Tenure

Despite the recent challenges, Hendrickson's time with the Bengals was largely successful. In 2021, he signed a four-year, $60 million deal, and over the years, he established himself as one of the league's most productive edge rushers. Hendrickson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons with the team and, since 2021, ranks highly in pressure rate, total sacks, and sacks resulting in fumbles, according to ESPN Research.

The Trade Decision

When asked about the team's decision not to trade Hendrickson before the deadline, Tobin highlighted the complexities of such transactions. He emphasized the need to consider various factors, including the player's health, age, contract, and current production. Tobin explained that when a team is in the midst of a season and has a chance to succeed, they prioritize keeping that opportunity alive.

And Here's Where It Gets Controversial...

The Bengals' decision not to use the tag on Hendrickson has sparked debates among fans and analysts. Some argue that it was a strategic move to avoid a costly financial commitment, while others believe the team could have explored more aggressive trade options. What do you think? Should the Bengals have taken a different approach? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

A New Beginning

As Hendrickson embarks on a new chapter in his career, the Bengals must now look ahead and assess their options for the upcoming season. With the departure of one of their best free agent signings, the team will need to find ways to fill the void left by Hendrickson's absence. It will be interesting to see how the Bengals navigate this transition and rebuild their defense.

Stay tuned for more updates as the NFL free agency period unfolds!