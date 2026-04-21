Trey Anastasio Joins Jo Lampert for Talking Heads Cover (2026)

Bold statement: a celebrated collaboration line-up at Joe’s Pub turned a Valentine’s Eve into a close-up of cross-genre chemistry, as Phish’s Trey Anastasio joined Jo Lampert for a fresh twist on a Talking Heads classic. And this is the part most people miss: the night wasn’t just a one-off cover, it was a thoughtful blend of reverence for legacy with spontaneous, in-the-moment improvisation that kept the crowd buzzing.

Lampert’s event, Color Me Cupid – A Night for Lovers and Loners, served as the perfect stage for this kind of musical dialogue. Backed by a tight ensemble—bandleader/keyboardist Keith Cotton, bassist Julia Adamy, drummer Ross Pederson, guitarist Ben Butler, and guitarist/keyboardist Matt Beck—the set built a smooth, groove-forward atmosphere that highlighted both artists’ strengths.

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Right before the guest appearance, Lampert introduced Anastasio with warmth and admiration, calling him an idol and a trusted friend, and expressing how honored she felt to share the stage with him. Anastasio then arrived wielding a Paul Languedoc electric guitar, layering a polished, contemporary take on Talking Heads’ “This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)” with his characteristic soaring solos. Lampert answered with improvised, spirited vocal lines, creating a collaborative energy that felt both homage and fresh interpretation.

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After the guest spot, Lampert closed the night with a heartfelt rendition of Phish’s “Waste,” providing a reflective finish to the concert.

If you’d like to see the full performance, you can watch the complete show, which includes covers like “My Funny Valentine” and “Jealous Guy” among other selections, in the available video collection from Joe’s Pub.

Thoughts to consider: Do cross-genre collaborations like this expand a song’s meaning, or do they risk diluting a classic’s original vibe? What’s your take on artists stepping outside their primary bands to explore new textures in live settings?

Trey Anastasio Joins Jo Lampert for Talking Heads Cover (2026)

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