Trevon Diggs to Green Bay Packers: How His Signing Impacts the CB Hierarchy & Playoff Strategy (2026)

The Green Bay Packers are facing a conundrum as they gear up for the playoffs, with a series of injuries and performance-based decisions to make. But here's where it gets interesting: the signing of Trevon Diggs, a former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, has the potential to shake up the entire CB hierarchy in Green Bay. And this move is not without controversy!

The Packers' cornerback room has been hit hard by injuries, with Nate Hobbs and Kamal Hadden on the Injured Reserve (IR), leaving the team scrambling for depth. Micah Parsons' injury further exposed the flaws of Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine, forcing the Packers to make a bold move. They claimed Trevon Diggs, a once-elite player, despite his recent struggles and a $500k cap hit for just one regular-season game and the playoffs.

Diggs' performance in his lone game against the Vikings was impressive, earning an 81.5 PFF Grade. He showcased his ball-catching ability, a skill that has eluded the Packers' corners this season. Head Coach Matt LaFleur praised Diggs' physical play, specifically his punch at the ball.

But here's where it gets controversial: Diggs had a down season with the Cowboys, allowing a perfect passer rating when targeted. However, he's been a high-level player in the past, earning First Team All-Pro honors in 2021 and Pro Bowl selections in 2021 and 2022. His 11 interceptions in 2021 were impressive, but his coverage skills were inconsistent. In 2022, he improved significantly, and in 2023, he took another leap before a torn ACL halted his progress.

The Packers' decision to sign Diggs is a calculated risk. In the short term, starting Diggs could provide an immediate impact, especially with the team's need to create more turnovers. His elite ball-hawking skills and ability to create turnovers could be a game-changer for Green Bay's defense. However, the long-term implications are less certain, as Diggs' recent injury history is a concern.

With Nixon's potential reduced role and the game's high stakes, the Packers must decide whether to utilize Nixon as a kick returner. Nixon is an All-Pro kick returner, and with the team's other primary kick returners on IR, he could provide a much-needed spark. But is it worth the risk of injury in a do-or-die game?

The signing of Trevon Diggs has the potential to be a game-changer for the Packers, but it's a move that divides opinions. Is it a savvy, low-risk move or a gamble that could backfire?