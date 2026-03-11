Trevon Diggs: From Waivers to Free Agency - What’s Next? (2026)

The NFL's Waiver Wire Drama: Unveiling the Story of Trevon Diggs

In a surprising turn of events, cornerback Trevon Diggs has become an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Wednesday. But here's where it gets controversial: the Packers, who claimed Diggs off waivers from the Cowboys just a few weeks ago, have now released him, despite having three years left on his contract.

The Packers' decision to waive Diggs after a mere 21 days with the team has sparked debate among fans and analysts alike. While he saw limited action in the regular season finale against Minnesota, with just 33 defensive snaps, and even less in the postseason loss to Chicago, the move raises questions about the team's long-term strategy.

And this is the part most people miss: by cutting Diggs, the Packers saved a significant amount of money against the salary cap, a move that could impact their future roster decisions. With a base salary of $472,000 for Week 18, plus an additional $58,823 for being active, Diggs' release saved the Packers just over $15 million.

Diggs' journey in the NFL has been a rollercoaster. He made a name for himself in 2021, earning a spot on the All-Pro First Team with an impressive 11 interceptions, 142 yards, and two touchdowns. He followed that up with a Pro Bowl selection in 2022, intercepting three passes. However, his recent seasons have been plagued by injuries, with only three interceptions in the three years since his breakout performance.

With just 22 games played since the start of the 2023 season due to knee injuries, Diggs' future in the league is uncertain. Will he find a new team that can utilize his talents, or will his career take a different path? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Is Diggs' release a smart move for the Packers, or a risky decision that could backfire? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the future of this talented cornerback!

