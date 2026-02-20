Trent Alexander-Arnold Told to LEAVE Real Madrid? Analyzing His Future After Liverpool Exit (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, Trent Alexander-Arnold's dream move to Real Madrid might be cut short! Just seven months after his high-profile transfer from Liverpool, the 27-year-old defender could be on his way out of the Spanish capital.

But why the sudden change of heart? New Real Madrid manager Alvaro Arbeloa has reportedly informed Alexander-Arnold that he should consider leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window. This news comes as a surprise, especially given the player's excitement when joining the European giants.

Alexander-Arnold's time in Madrid has been marred by injuries and a struggle to secure a consistent starting spot. The former Liverpool star has made only 16 appearances for Real Madrid, with fitness issues keeping him off the pitch for extended periods. And now, Arbeloa, who replaced Xabi Alonso as manager, has seemingly decided that Alexander-Arnold doesn't fit into his long-term plans.

The Spanish outlet El Nacional reports that Arbeloa had a candid conversation with the player, stating that his departure would be in his best interest. The club's hierarchy cites Alexander-Arnold's underwhelming defensive contributions and lackluster attacking output as reasons for their decision.

This situation raises questions about the player's future. Will Alexander-Arnold be able to find a new club that suits his talents? And what does this mean for his chances of representing England at the World Cup, given his limited playing time under manager Thomas Tuchel?

Xabi Alonso, the former manager, had a different view, believing that Alexander-Arnold needed time to adjust. He said, "Trent is a top player, and we need him... He's also demanding of himself, and we have to support him through this significant change." But here's where it gets controversial—is Arbeloa's decision purely based on footballing reasons, or are there other factors at play?

What do you think? Should Alexander-Arnold stay and fight for his place, or is it time to move on? Share your thoughts in the comments, and let's discuss this intriguing transfer saga!