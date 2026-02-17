Trend Micro Apex Central: Critical RCE Flaw and Patch Details (2026)

A critical security flaw has been discovered in Trend Micro's Apex Central for Windows, scoring an alarming 9.8 out of 10 on the CVSS scale. This vulnerability, known as CVE-2025-69258, is a remote code execution issue that could allow attackers to gain control of affected systems.

The vulnerability, described as a LoadLibraryEX flaw, enables an unauthenticated remote attacker to inject their code into a key executable, running it with SYSTEM-level privileges. This is a serious concern, as it could lead to complete system compromise.

But here's where it gets controversial: Trend Micro has also patched two other vulnerabilities, CVE-2025-69259 and CVE-2025-69260, both with a CVSS score of 7.5. These flaws can be exploited to create a denial-of-service condition, potentially disrupting critical services.

Tenable, the security firm that discovered these issues, has provided detailed insights into the exploitation process. For CVE-2025-69258, an attacker can send a specific message to the MsgReceiver.exe component, causing the loading of a malicious DLL. Similarly, CVE-2025-69259 and CVE-2025-69260 can be triggered by sending a crafted message to the same process, which listens on a default TCP port.

The impact of these vulnerabilities is significant, affecting Apex Central on-premise versions below Build 7190. Trend Micro emphasizes that successful exploitation requires an attacker to already have access to the system, either physically or remotely.

So, what can be done to mitigate these risks? Trend Micro recommends applying security updates promptly and reviewing remote access policies and perimeter security measures.

This article highlights the importance of staying vigilant and proactive in the face of evolving cyber threats. It's a reminder that even the most advanced security solutions can have vulnerabilities, and it's crucial to stay informed and take appropriate actions.

