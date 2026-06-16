Treasurer Censured Again, Volunteers for Invasive Species Removal and More Top Stories (2026)

Imagine your local treasurer making a massive $4 million transfer without telling anyone – that's exactly what's causing a stir in Kalamazoo Charter Township! This past week has been packed with significant local and national news, and we've got the rundown for you.

Kalamazoo Township Treasurer Faces Second Censure: In a dramatic turn of events, Kalamazoo Township Treasurer Sherine Miller has been censured for a second time. This latest reprimand stems from her alleged financial mismanagement, specifically a $4 million transfer that was made without the board's prior notification. This follows a previous decision in January where officials stripped her of most of her financial duties. But here's where it gets controversial: Is this a case of overreach by the board, or a necessary step to safeguard public funds? What do you think about the checks and balances in local government when a treasurer acts unilaterally?

Lend a Hand to Protect Saugatuck Dunes State Park: If you're looking for a way to give back to nature, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is seeking enthusiastic volunteers to help combat invasive shrubs at the beautiful Saugatuck Dunes State Park. Mark your calendars for February 22nd, from 10 a.m. to noon, to join the effort in identifying and removing these troublesome plants. It's a fantastic opportunity to contribute to the preservation of our local ecosystems.

FBI Releases Photos in Nancy Guthrie Disappearance: The search for Nancy Guthrie, the mother of "TODAY" show host Savannah Guthrie, has taken a new turn. Federal authorities have released the first surveillance images of a "potential subject" in connection with her disappearance and alleged kidnapping. FBI Director Kash Patel shared these images and videos on X, offering a glimmer of hope in this ongoing investigation. And this is the part most people miss: How much of our personal safety is truly protected when even public figures can become targets?

Ambitious Development Planned for West Main Villages: A significant development is on the horizon for Oshtemo Charter Township. A developer has proposed a comprehensive plan for the 48-acre West Main Villages site, envisioning a mix of a Kroger grocery store, a gas station, apartments, and duplexes. This project aims to revitalize the south side of West Main Street, promising new amenities and housing options for the community.

Illness Forces Temporary Closure of Moorsbridge Elementary: In Portage, a local elementary school will be closing its doors for a day due to a widespread illness impacting students and staff. Moorsbridge Elementary School will not be open on Thursday following a significant increase in absenteeism. This highlights the challenges schools face in managing health crises and ensuring a safe learning environment.

British Influencer Claims Data Breach at Michigan Hospital: A well-known British TikToker, Josh Clarke, has come forward alleging that his personal information was accessed without authorization during his recent visit to a Michigan hospital. Clarke, who was in the state for a three-week trip in January with fellow influencer Jason Riley, claims the breach occurred for reasons unrelated to his medical care. This raises serious questions about data security in healthcare settings. What are your thoughts on the privacy of medical records, especially for public figures?

Holland's Snowmelt System: A Winter Wonder: For nearly 40 years, the city of Holland, Michigan, has been a pioneer in tackling winter weather. They boast the first snowmelt system in the United States, a remarkable innovation that keeps their downtown streets and sidewalks clear of snow and ice. This system has become an inspiration for other cities looking to improve winter accessibility and safety.

Missing Man Found Deceased in Rural Michigan: Tragically, Michigan State Police troopers have located a missing 59-year-old man, Gregory Brisboy, deceased. He was last seen leaving his home on foot without shoes, a wallet, or a cell phone. Authorities believe the cause of death was "exposure to the elements." This somber discovery serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of severe weather and the importance of staying safe.

What are your thoughts on these stories? Do you agree with the censure of the Kalamazoo Township Treasurer, or do you believe there's another side to the story? Share your opinions in the comments below!