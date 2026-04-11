Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes sued by 1587 Sneakers over Steakhouse Name (2026)

NFL News 2026: Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Face Legal Battle Over Steakhouse and Sneaker Brand

In a surprising turn of events, NFL stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes find themselves in a legal dispute over their new venture, a steakhouse named '1587 Prime', and a sneaker store with the same name. The lawsuit, filed by '1587 Sneakers', alleges trademark infringement, claiming the use of the number '1587' is causing confusion and damage to their business.

The restaurant's name, a clever reference to the players' jersey numbers (Mahomes' 15 and Kelce's 87), has sparked a heated debate. While both businesses have registered trademarks, the sneaker store's earlier registration and the similarity in names have led to this legal confrontation. The owners of 1587 Sneakers claim that customers have been mistaking them for an official affiliation with the football stars.

In response, 1587 Sneakers co-founder Adam King expressed a desire for mutual respect and understanding, stating that the belief in a peaceful resolution remains unchanged. The sneaker brand's name, inspired by the year 1587, marks a significant historical event in American history. Their appearance on 'Shark Tank' in 2025 further highlights their entrepreneurial spirit, though they didn't secure an investment.

As the NFL off-season unfolds, Kelce and Mahomes face personal decisions. Kelce, considering retirement, is out of contract and uncertain about his future, yet open to returning to Kansas City. His impending marriage to pop sensation Taylor Swift adds another layer of intrigue. Meanwhile, Mahomes, recovering from a torn ACL, aims to return to the field by week one of the 2026 season, with a restructured contract saving the Chiefs over $61 million in salary cap space.

The menu at 1587 Prime showcases a premium offering, featuring a 450g boneless ribeye from Black Opal in Victoria, Australia, priced at $234. The legal battle between the steakhouse and the sneaker store highlights the challenges of branding and the potential pitfalls of similar names in different industries.