Travertine: The Ancient Roman Stone Still Building Today's World (2026)

The ancient quarries of Tivoli, once the source of Rome's iconic architecture, continue to shape the world's landmarks today. But here's the fascinating part: the same travertine stone, with its unique history and beauty, is still being extracted to build modern wonders.

Imagine this: when the Romans needed to construct a temple, they ventured to Tivoli's quarries, extracting blocks of a porous rock called lapis tiburtinus, now known as travertine. This very stone was used to create the Colosseum, St. Peter's Basilica, and Bernini's renowned colonnade, all iconic symbols of ancient Rome's grandeur.

And the story doesn't end there. The quarries of Tivoli are still in operation, supplying the world with the same distinctive travertine for various structures, from religious buildings to government offices and private residences. But what sets Roman travertine apart? It's the only type quarried underground in sulfuric springs and basins around Tivoli, resulting in a one-of-a-kind stone.

Formed hundreds of thousands of years ago, Roman travertine tells a story of volcanic eruptions, ancient forests, and fossils through its striated layers. This natural wonder is composed mainly of calcium carbonate minerals, deposited with sulfur and other minerals. Architects adore it for its strength, abundance, and resilience against environmental challenges. Its appearance varies depending on how and where it's cut, ranging from a warm white with black holes to a sandy beige with gray, brown, or greenish veins.

The Mariotti Carlo SpA stonecutting firm has been a key player in this ancient-meets-modern tale. For four generations, they've crafted travertine for renowned architectural projects, including the Getty Center, the Bank of China headquarters, and the Great Mosque in Algiers. Their latest endeavor involves rebuilding a temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon church) in New York City, using travertine from Tivoli's quarries.

But here's where it gets controversial. The same travertine that adorned ancient Rome's landmarks is now being used for modern structures worldwide, sparking debates about cultural preservation and the globalization of architectural styles. The quarries, once the heart of Roman construction, are now catering to a global market, raising questions about the sustainability of such practices.

Professor Marco Ferrero offers an intriguing perspective, likening travertine to the essence of Roman culture. He suggests that travertine, like Roman cuisine, is simple yet genuine, reflecting the city's enduring spirit. But is this interpretation universally accepted? Do we risk losing the unique character of local materials by using them globally? These questions are left for you to ponder and discuss.