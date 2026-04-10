Transformers Studio Series Wave 2: Unboxing and Review (2026)

Get ready for a thrilling adventure as Hasbro unveils the official details of Studio Series Wave 2, a collection that will ignite the passion of Transformers enthusiasts! But wait, there's more to this story than meets the eye.

Following the leaked listings, Hasbro has generously shared the full product lineup, and the excitement is building for the pre-order dates: February 61 and 17, 2026. Mark your calendars, as these figures are set to revolutionize your collection!

The TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE 40th Anniversary Lineup:

Hasbro is pulling out all the stops for the film's anniversary, offering fans an unprecedented experience. The MATRIX OF LEADERSHIP premium electronic movie replica is a standout, accompanied by new STUDIO SERIES figures, including Shockwave, Skywarp, Wheeljack, Kranix, Sunstreaker, Astrotrain, and Snarl. And the surprises don't end there! Hasbro Pulse will host a livestream on February 15th, promising an engaging journey through the lineup, complete with beloved characters and no plot twists. Pre-orders begin on February 16 and 17, so get ready to secure your favorites.

Studio Series Astrotrain:

Release Date: Summer 2026

Retail Price: $59.99

This 6.75-inch figure is a masterpiece, transforming from a robot to a train in 29 steps and then to a space shuttle in 16 steps. With movie-inspired details, impressive poseability, and attachable accessories, including blasters and a smoke trail for train mode, it's a must-have for collectors. And the best part? You can expand your collection with more TRANSFORMERS toys, creating a lineup that truly comes to life.

Studio Series Dinobot Snarl:

Release Date: Summer 2026

Retail Price: $59.99

Prepare for an epic battle with the 8-inch Dinobot Snarl, transforming from robot to dinosaur in 31 steps. Its movie-inspired design, poseability, and attachable sword make it a formidable addition to your collection. And don't forget, there are more TRANSFORMERS toys to discover and collect, each with their unique charm.

Studio Series Skywarp:

Release Date: Summer 2026

Retail Price: $42.99

The 6.5-inch Skywarp figure is a versatile warrior, converting from robot to jet mode in 27 steps. With movie-inspired details, poseability, and blasters that attach in both modes, it's a captivating addition to any collection. And the TRANSFORMERS universe is vast, with more collectible toys to explore and add to your lineup.

Studio Series Shockwave:

Release Date: Summer 2026

Retail Price: $42.99

And now, for a twist! The 6.5-inch Shockwave figure transforms from robot to Cybertronian spacecraft in 26 steps. With its movie-inspired design, poseability, and blasters that attach in both modes, it's a unique and captivating figure. And the TRANSFORMERS collection continues to grow, with more characters to discover and add to your lineup.

Deluxe Class Studio Series Kranix:

Release Date: Summer 2026

Retail Price: $27.99

The 5.5-inch Kranix figure is a versatile addition, transforming from robot to spaceship mode in 20 steps. With movie-inspired details, poseability, and an attachable blaster, it's a must-have for collectors. And the TRANSFORMERS universe is ever-expanding, with more characters to collect and add to your lineup.

Studio Series Sunstreaker and Wheeljack:

Release Date: Summer 2026

Retail Price: $27.99 each

The 4.5-inch Sunstreaker and 5-inch Wheeljack figures are dynamic additions, converting from robots to car mode in 15 and 18 steps, respectively. With movie-inspired designs, poseability, and attachable blasters, they're ready for any adventure. And the TRANSFORMERS collection is a treasure trove, with more characters to discover and add to your lineup.

Shop online for these incredible Studio Series figures and embark on a journey through the TRANSFORMERS universe. But beware, collecting these toys might just become your new obsession! And this is the part most collectors can't resist... the thrill of the hunt for the next perfect addition to their lineup. Are you ready to transform your collection?