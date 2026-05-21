Transform Your Space: 7 Designer-Approved Neutral Paint Colors (2026)

Neutral paint colors are often overlooked, but they can be the transformative element in a room, infusing it with warmth, tactility, harmony, and creativity. These colors are not about playing it safe; they're about crafting interiors that are curated, considered, and full of understated, confident character. And neutral paint colors are where it all starts.
Neutral tones are inspired by nature, ranging from dusty clay and sand to plant-based linen and hemp, rocky pebble and stone, weather-drawn mist and cloud, food-rooted oat and mushroom, and woodland-y ash and oak. Even neutral beige is named after the tone of undyed wool. These spaces feed the soul as well as the senses.
However, decorating with neutrals is a nuanced art, requiring an understanding of undertones, light, and complexity. It's a journey best navigated with the help of experienced guides. I spoke to seven renowned interior designers about the shades they lean on when creating nuanced, neutral rooms, for when you're finding it hard to see the difference between your ivories, chalks, and creams.
Farrow & Ball's 'Stirabout': A pale neutral with a hint of earthiness and just a little gray, Farrow & Ball's Stirabout takes its name from the traditional porridge eaten in Ireland. It creates balanced, sustaining warmth, making rooms feel calm, grounded, and effortlessly livable.
Benjamin Moore's 'Sail Cloth': A very fine, measured beige-y, white-ish shade, Benjamin Moore's Sail Cloth has an essence of the faded-by-a-life-at-sea about it. It says effortless elegance as well as 'I’ll work anywhere'.
Edward Bulmer's 'Clove 60%': A deep beige tinted with red oxide for a little spice, Edward Bulmer's Clove brings a dash of pigment to the world of neutrals for a little heat and spice.
Crown Paint's 'Milking Lane': A light, velvety beige, Crown Paint's Milking Lane has a muted butteriness that makes for organically welcoming spaces. It rejoices in light of all kinds, leaning cozy and snug rather than becoming heavy.
Farrow & Ball's 'Wimborne White': Almost but not quite a pure-white, Farrow & Ball's Wimborne White is given softness and ease with just a sprinkle of yellow, mixing cleanliness with brightness.
Farrow & Ball's 'Pointing': White with a warmth and delicacy, Farrow & Ball's Pointing is named after the shade of lime pointing used in traditional brickwork. It creates pretty walls imbued with poise and composure.
Farrow & Ball's 'Shadow White': A mellow white that had a little dalliance with gray somewhere along the line, the tone of Farrow & Ball's Shadow White is drawn from what happens when white falls into the shade.