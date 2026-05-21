Transform Your Space: 7 Designer-Approved Neutral Paint Colors (2026)

Neutral paint colors are often overlooked, but they can be the transformative element in a room, infusing it with warmth, tactility, harmony, and creativity. These colors are not about playing it safe; they're about crafting interiors that are curated, considered, and full of understated, confident character. And neutral paint colors are where it all starts.

Neutral tones are inspired by nature, ranging from dusty clay and sand to plant-based linen and hemp, rocky pebble and stone, weather-drawn mist and cloud, food-rooted oat and mushroom, and woodland-y ash and oak. Even neutral beige is named after the tone of undyed wool. These spaces feed the soul as well as the senses.

However, decorating with neutrals is a nuanced art, requiring an understanding of undertones, light, and complexity. It's a journey best navigated with the help of experienced guides. I spoke to seven renowned interior designers about the shades they lean on when creating nuanced, neutral rooms, for when you're finding it hard to see the difference between your ivories, chalks, and creams.