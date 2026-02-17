Transfer Window Chaos: Man Utd Manager Sacked, City Eye Liverpool Target, and More! (2026)

Get ready for some thrilling transfer news! The January window is open, and it's already causing quite a stir. Manchester United has made a bold move by sacking their manager, Ruben Amorim, following a controversial post-match rant at Leeds. This unexpected decision has taken center stage, overshadowing other transfer updates.

But here's where it gets interesting: Amorim's outburst has led to his immediate downfall, and now Darren Fletcher steps in as the interim manager. United faces a crucial game against Burnley on Wednesday, and all eyes are on Fletcher's leadership.

Stay tuned for more insights into Amorim's dismissal and the latest transfer developments. We've got you covered with all the juicy details right here on Mirror Football's live blog.

And this is the part most people miss: Chelsea has a new head coach in the making! Liam Rosenior is in London, finalizing his appointment. He's set to take over from Enzo Maresca, and we can't wait to see what he brings to the table.

Meanwhile, Watford says goodbye to Max Alleyne, who has been recalled by Manchester City. Alleyne's impressive performances, especially in defense, will be missed.

Over at Celtic, Martin O'Neill is back as the interim manager for the second time this season. With William Nancy's recent sacking, O'Neill steps in to guide the team until the end of the campaign.

In other news, Wrexham AFC confirms that Paul Mullin's loan spell with Wigan Athletic has come to an end. Mullin will be returning to Wrexham this month.

Now, let's talk about some potential transfers. Bayern Munich's wonderkid, Lennart Karl, has expressed his desire to join Real Madrid, calling it his 'dream club'. This revelation has shocked fans, as Karl has been breaking records at Bayern.

And here's a controversial one: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the former Manchester United manager, is open to returning as an interim manager after Amorim's departure. Could we see a shock comeback? Only time will tell.

Liverpool, on the other hand, denies any contact with Juventus regarding Federico Chiesa. Despite reports, Chiesa remains an important part of Arne Slot's squad, featuring in their recent games.

Moving on to Barcelona, they've joined the race to re-sign Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal. Cancelo, a former player for both Barca and Inter Milan, has caught the attention of Hansi Flick's side. Will we see him back in Europe soon?

Now, let's address the elephant in the room: Manchester United bosses are divided over their next manager. The Glazers and Sir Jim Ratcliffe are searching for a replacement, but they can't decide whether to appoint someone now or wait until the summer. It's a tough decision, and we're eager to see how it unfolds.

In other news, Sheffield Wednesday's goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, has caught the eye of French club Strasbourg. With Liam Rosenior's potential move to Chelsea, Strasbourg is keen to secure Charles' services.

And here's a shocking development: Celtic has sacked manager Wilfried Nancy after just 33 days in charge. The loss to Glasgow rivals Rangers has put Celtic six points behind leaders Hearts. Nancy's reign was short-lived, and now the club is on the hunt for a new manager.

Now, let's talk about a potential transfer battle. Man City is exploring a move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi during the January window. With three defenders injured, Pep Guardiola's side is considering accelerating the transfer. Guehi, who was heavily tipped to join Liverpool, could be on the move sooner than expected.

In the lower leagues, Altrincham's winger Kahrel Reddin is in high demand. Huddersfield and AFC Wimbledon are ready to make a six-figure offer for his talents. Reddin has impressed in the National League, and his future looks bright.

Staying with Manchester United, Matheus Cunha has some advice for Joshua Zirkzee. After assisting Zirkzee in the draw against Leeds, Cunha urges him to stay at United. With Marcus Rashford's future uncertain, Zirkzee's role could be crucial.

Over at West Ham, it's all about change. With the arrivals of Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe, Callum Wilson's future is up in the air. Wilson, who joined as a free agent, is in talks to leave just five months later. Will he follow Niclas Fullkrug and Luis Guilherme out of the door?

West Ham has also announced their second signing, Taty Castellanos from Lazio. Forward Castellanos joins the relegation-threatened side, adding to their attacking options. Both Castellanos and Felipe will be available for the crucial game against Nottingham Forest.

And here's a potential return: Manchester United's sacking of Ruben Amorim could pave the way for Marcus Rashford's return to Old Trafford. Rashford, currently on loan at Barcelona, is under contract with United until 2028. Will we see him back in a United shirt?

Now, let's talk about Manchester United's preferred choice for the manager's role. Oliver Glasner has emerged as the top contender, with his contract set to expire in June. Glasner's 3-4-3 system at Crystal Palace has impressed the United hierarchy.

United wants to appoint a caretaker manager until the end of the season, giving them time to find the right long-term option. Darren Fletcher has been given the interim role, but who will be the permanent successor?

Transfers played a significant role in Ruben Amorim's departure. Amorim wanted more say in transfer business, and his comments about the distinction between 'head coach' and 'manager' raised eyebrows.

Manchester United has put together a shortlist of potential replacements, including recently sacked Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. Who will be the next manager at Old Trafford?

Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Amorim's successor. He suggests De Zerbi, Tuchel, Xavi, or even Darren Fletcher if he performs well as interim.

And finally, a brutal reaction from Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi boxing chief. Alalshikh is delighted with Amorim's sacking, posting a celebratory message on social media.

So, there you have it! A whirlwind of transfer news and developments. Stay tuned for more updates, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the comments. Who do you think will be the next Manchester United manager? Will we see any surprise transfers this window?