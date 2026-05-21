Transfer Rumors: Mbappé's Real Madrid Future, Arsenal's Alvarez Twist (2026)

Transfer Rumors: Real Madrid's Mbappé Decision, Arsenal's Alvarez Plan, and More

The summer transfer window is heating up, and Sports Illustrated brings you the latest gossip and rumors from around the world.

Real Madrid's Mbappé Decision

In a surprising turn of events, Real Madrid has reached a decision regarding Kylian Mbappé's future. Despite earlier reports suggesting a potential sale, José Mourinho, who is likely to join as manager this summer, is expected to throw his support behind the Frenchman. This decision comes as a relief to Mbappé's fans, who were concerned about his future at the club. Mourinho has also asked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez to focus on improving the club's defense ahead of next season, indicating a shift in priorities.

Arsenal's Surprise Alvarez Plan

Arsenal has decided to change course and no longer wants Atlético Madrid's Julián Alvarez to help out at striker. Instead, they are planning a big-money move to use the Argentina international as a left winger. This decision comes as a surprise, as Alvarez was initially seen as a potential replacement for the departed striker. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on Alvarez's career trajectory. By switching positions, he could unlock new opportunities and showcase his versatility.

Premier League Transfers

Chelsea's Goalkeeper Hunt : Chelsea has reignited their interest in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan. Maignan has warned the Serie A side that he could leave this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League or choose to part ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri. This move could be a strategic decision for Chelsea, as they aim to strengthen their goalkeeping position.

Guiu's Frustration and Return to La Liga : Marc Guiu, a frustrated Chelsea striker, is considering a return to La Liga. Coventry City is keen to keep him in the Premier League, while Real Sociedad and Sevilla are exploring a return to their home league. This situation highlights the challenges of adapting to a new league and the importance of player satisfaction.

Sunderland's Roefs in Liverpool's Crosshairs : Liverpool has stepped up talks over a move for Sunderland's Robin Roefs, worth $47 million (£35 million). The Reds aim to beat Chelsea to his signature, indicating a competitive market for talented players.

West Ham's Fernandes and Manchester United's Interest : West Ham United is confident about earning around $94 million (£70 million) through the summer sale of midfielder Mateus Fernandes, who has attracted interest from both Liverpool and Manchester United. This move could significantly impact the dynamics of the Premier League.

Man City's Valverde Pursuit : Pep Guardiola has asked Manchester City to beat both Arsenal and Chelsea to the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde. This pursuit showcases the high level of competition for top talent.

Man City's Detourbet Signing : A $29 million (€25 million, £22 million) deal has been struck for Man City to sign 19-year-old Troyes winger Mathys Detourbet. Detourbet will spend the next season with Monaco on a loan deal with an option for a one-year extension, providing him with valuable experience.

Liverpool's Left Winger Search : Liverpool has set aside a budget of $101 million (£75 million) to sign a new left winger. They are considering RB Leipzig duo Yan Diomande and Antonio Nusa, alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Bradley Barcola. This move is crucial for Liverpool's offensive strategy.

Nick Woltemade's European Return : Nick Woltemade is exploring a return to mainland Europe after a disappointing debut season with Newcastle United. The club accepts the need to loan out the big-money striker to rebuild his value, indicating a strategic approach to player development.

Nottingham Forest's Williams Contract Talks: Nottingham Forest is hopeful of tying down left back Neco Williams to a new contract amid rival interest from Aston Villa, Everton, Man Utd, and Newcastle. This situation highlights the competition for talent and the importance of contract negotiations.

La Liga Transfers

PSG's López Pursuit : PSG is hopeful of signing Barcelona midfielder Fermín López this summer and is prepared to offload both defender Lucas Hernández and winger Barcola to facilitate the deal. This move could significantly impact Barcelona's squad composition.

Eduardo Camavinga's Request to Leave : Eduardo Camavinga has asked to leave Real Madrid this summer after being left out of France’s roster for the World Cup. This decision could have implications for Real Madrid's squad dynamics.

Barcelona's Marmoush Pursuit : Barcelona is leading the race to sign Man City striker Omar Marmoush, who could be sold if bids of around $76 million (€65 million, £56 million) are received. This move could strengthen Barcelona's attacking options.

Barcelona and Man Utd's Rashford Talks: Talks between Barcelona and Man Utd over the future of on-loan winger Marcus Rashford are expected to restart next week. Barcelona is hopeful of striking an agreement over another loan, indicating a potential long-term partnership.

In conclusion, the summer transfer window is a time of excitement and strategic moves. These rumors provide a glimpse into the complex world of football transfers, where player movements can significantly impact team dynamics and league competitions. As the window progresses, we can expect more surprises and strategic decisions from clubs around the world.