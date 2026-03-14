Transfer Rumors: Championship Clubs Eyeing Tottenham's Talent and More! (2026)

Preston North End's promotion rivals are plotting moves for Tottenham Hotspur talent, while Hull City eyes a Middlesbrough swoop. The January transfer window is heating up, with clubs across the Championship gearing up for their transfer plans. Despite no new signings yet, one of Paul Heckingbottom's players is set to leave for a reported fee of £800,000. Meanwhile, gossip and speculation abound as teams prepare their strategies. Southampton, Millwall, and Hull City are reportedly chasing Tottenham's Tyrese Hall, with a deadline of February 2 looming. The 20-year-old midfielder's loan spell with Notts County may be recalled, making him a target for several Championship and League One clubs. Hull City, in particular, is strengthening with the signing of Middlesbrough's Seny Dieng, a 31-year-old goalkeeper, after securing permission to speak with the player. Sheffield United, however, has secured Patrick Bamford's services, turning down Ipswich Town's interest. Bamford, a 32-year-old striker, has impressed during his short stay at Bramall Lane, scoring five goals in 10 league appearances. As the transfer window closes, these moves and negotiations highlight the intense competition for talent in the Championship.