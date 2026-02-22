Trail Blazers vs Rockets Highlights | Portland Extends Win Streak to 5! | NBA 2023-24 (2026)

Get ready for an exciting NBA showdown! The Trail Blazers are on fire, and their winning streak is a testament to their resilience.

In a thrilling encounter, the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Houston Rockets with a final score of 111-105. This victory extended their winning streak to an impressive five games, a season-best record. Toumani Camara led the charge with a remarkable 25-point performance, showcasing his skill and determination.

But here's where it gets controversial... Kevin Durant, the Rockets' star player, had an incredible night too. He scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, an outstanding display of talent. However, Durant's achievement sparked a debate as he passed Wilt Chamberlain for seventh place on the NBA's career scoring list. With a 3-pointer in the third quarter, Durant surpassed Chamberlain's record of 31,419 points, reaching 31,422.

The game was a back-and-forth battle, with both teams showcasing their offensive prowess. Deni Avdija and Shaedon Sharpe each contributed 20 points for Portland, keeping them in the game. Meanwhile, the Rockets' Amen Thompson put up an impressive 24 points and nine rebounds, but it wasn't enough to secure the win.

And this is the part most people miss... The Trail Blazers' resilience is remarkable, especially considering their injury woes. Key players like Jerami Grant and Jrue Holiday have been sidelined, but the team has found a way to adapt and thrive. Despite these challenges, they've managed to string together a winning streak, showcasing their depth and determination.

In a tight first half, neither team could establish a significant lead. But the Rockets took control in the third quarter, leading by 12 points at one stage. However, the Trail Blazers fought back in the final period, closing the gap and taking the lead with some crucial plays. Camara's dunk brought them closer, but Durant's 3-pointer kept the Rockets in the game.

Ultimately, Portland's depth and resilience prevailed. Avdija's clutch free throws and Sidy Cissoko's dunk sealed the deal, giving the Trail Blazers a hard-fought victory.

This game was a testament to the NBA's competitiveness and the talent on display. With both teams meeting again on Wednesday, the rivalry is sure to continue. Will the Trail Blazers maintain their winning streak, or will the Rockets bounce back? Only time will tell.

Up next, the Rockets face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night, while the Trail Blazers host the New York Knicks. Get ready for more thrilling NBA action!

