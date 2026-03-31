Trail Blazers vs. Rockets: First Half Recap and Analysis (2026)

Get ready for an intense basketball showdown as the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Houston Rockets! The Trail Blazers are on a winning streak, having secured four consecutive victories for the first time this season, including a thrilling win over the Rockets just a few days ago. Can they continue their winning momentum? Let's find out together and dive into the game with fellow fans and neighbors! But here's where it gets interesting...

Game Details:

- Date: Friday, January 9th

- Time: 7:00 PM Pacific Time

- Teams: Portland Trail Blazers (18-20) vs. Houston Rockets (22-12)

How to Watch:

- Antenna or Cable: Check out the options on the Rip City Television Network.

- Streaming: BlazerVision in Oregon and Washington; League Pass for the rest of the world.

- Radio: Tune in to Rip City Radio 620 AM for live commentary.

Injury Report:

- Trail Blazers: Kris Murray, Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson, Damian Lillard, Matisse Thybulle, Blake Wesley, Jrue Holiday (Out)

- Rockets: Alperen Sengun, Fred Vanvleet, Isaiah Crawford (Out)

Rockets SB Nation Affiliate: The Dream Shake (https://www.thedreamshake.com/)

Discussion Guidelines:

1. Stay on Topic: Keep the conversation focused on the game during official Game Day threads. We want to maintain a unified experience for all fans!

2. No Trolling: Let's keep it respectful! Avoid personal attacks and stick to basketball-related discussions. Remember, this is your virtual living room, not an anonymous message board.

3. No Hate Speech: No language that targets individuals based on race, gender, or orientation is allowed. Insults are fine, but keep them creative and avoid the obvious.

4. No Profanity: Blazer's Edge is a family-friendly site, even when the referees make controversial calls!

Join us for an exciting game and engaging discussions! We'll have another discussion thread up at halftime, so be sure to check back then. Let's chat, share our thoughts, and enjoy the basketball action together! But remember, keep it respectful and focused on the game. Let's make this a fun and positive experience for all fans!