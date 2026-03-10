Tragic Passing of Young Model Cristina Pérez Galcenco at 21 (2026)

Tragic news has emerged with the untimely passing of 21-year-old model Cristina Pérez Galcenco, which has been reported by various local media outlets.

Cristina, who was the daughter of former professional Spanish football player Nacho Pérez and Tatiana Galcenco, was discovered deceased in her residence located in the province of Málaga on Tuesday, February 3rd. According to reports from credible Spanish sources such as El País, El Mundo, and ABC, initial findings suggest that her death may have resulted from natural causes, as investigators noted no signs of foul play at the scene.

Having relocated to Caleta de Vélez in Málaga for her studies, Pérez Galcenco had made a name for herself on international catwalks, showcasing her talent in fashion capitals like Madrid, Milan, Paris, London, and even China. Her journey into the fashion world began at the young age of 14 when she participated in the Campoamor Fashion Show, an annual event held at the renowned Campoamor Theater in Oviedo, as highlighted by ABC.

The fashion show’s organizers expressed their condolences through social media, sharing a heartfelt tribute that included a touching video and a photograph of the late model, paired with a white dove emoji to symbolize peace and remembrance.

Over the years, she graced the runways of prestigious events such as the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Madrid, along with notable appearances at fashion weeks in both Paris and Milan, as reported by Asturias' La Nueva España.

Following her tragic passing, Cristina's remains will be available for viewing starting Friday, February 6th at 5 p.m. local time at the Puente Nora funeral home in Lugones, Asturias. A funeral service will subsequently take place at a parish church in the same town on Saturday, February 7th.

Among those honoring Cristina's memory on social media was famous Spanish hairdresser Manuel Mon, who shared a poignant message reflecting on her impact. "Beyond her talent in front of the camera and on the runway, we'll remember her sweetness, professionalism, and the genuine way she brought each piece to life," he wrote. He continued to express how her presence not only enhanced the beauty of fashion but also infused it with humanity, respect, and a unique energy that will linger in the hearts of many.

This heartbreaking loss raises important questions about the pressures faced by young models in the industry. What can we do to ensure the well-being of those in such demanding professions? Feel free to share your thoughts and opinions in the comments.

