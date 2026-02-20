Tragic Passing of International Model Cristina Perez Galcenco at 21 | Costa del Sol (2026)

A tragic loss has struck the fashion world as a rising international catwalk model, Cristina Perez Galcenco, passed away at the young age of 21. Born in Lanzarote, she had already made a name for herself in the industry, modeling in renowned cities such as London, Madrid, Milan, and Paris. Her talent was evident from the start, as she began her career at just 14 and quickly became one of Europe's most promising models.

Cristina's success extended beyond the runway. She participated in prestigious events like Madrid Fashion Week and graced ad campaigns for renowned brands such as Stradivarius. Her influence also reached the high-end fashion world, as she presented new collections for iconic brands like Versace and Louis Vuitton. Despite her achievements, Cristina's journey was not without challenges.

In a recent interview, she revealed the complexities of her profession. She described the satisfaction of meeting diverse people and cultures, but also acknowledged the loneliness that comes with being constantly on the move. Cristina's immaturity at the beginning of her career was an obstacle, making it difficult to navigate the challenges of the modeling world. Her death, while not deemed suspicious, has left the industry in mourning.

Tributes have poured in from those who knew her. Photographer Xana de Jesus expressed her sorrow, stating, 'I have no words to express the sadness of this news. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones. She will forever shine in our hearts.' Another friend, overcome with grief, described Cristina as an angel, highlighting her angelic nature and the impact she had on those around her.

As the industry mourns the loss of a rising star, questions arise about the challenges faced by young models. The industry's fast-paced nature and the pressure to maintain a certain image can take a toll on one's well-being. Cristina's story serves as a reminder of the importance of support and understanding within the fashion world, especially for those just starting their careers.