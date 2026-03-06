Tragic Loss: Teen Couple's Death Shocks Community (2026)

The Tragic Loss of Cherish Bean and Ethan Slater: A Community's Outpouring of Grief and Support

The death of Cherish Bean, 15, and Ethan Slater, 17, has left a profound impact on their families and the community. The couple was found at a rental property in Little Eden Holiday Park in Bridlington, with both suspected to have died from carbon monoxide poisoning. A 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

The families have released heartfelt statements, expressing their grief and paying tribute to their beloved children. Ethan's family described him as a 'kind-hearted boy with a natural warmth,' mentioning his humor, protectiveness, and quiet strength. They emphasized the impact of his loss, noting that he won't reach important milestones in his life.

Cherish's mother also shared a poignant statement, calling her daughter her 'perfect girl' and 'angel.' She expressed her devastation as a mother, stating that she will never be the same again. The community has rallied around the families, with an online fundraising page raising over £16,000 to support Ethan's family.

The police have maintained a cordon at the holiday park and are working closely with the Health and Safety Executive, Humberside Fire & Rescue, and the East Riding of Yorkshire Council. Chief Superintendent Matt Peach emphasized the ongoing support provided by specialist officers and urged the public to refrain from speculation, respecting the privacy of the families during this difficult time.

This tragic incident has sparked a wave of support and condolences from the community, highlighting the importance of compassion and solidarity in times of loss.

Tragic Loss: Teen Couple's Death Shocks Community

