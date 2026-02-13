Tragic Drowning Incident: Two Men Lose Their Lives in Never Never River (2026)

A Tragic Turn of Events: Two Men's Lives Cut Short in the Never Never River

In a heartbreaking incident, two men lost their lives in the Never Never River, located north of Bellingen, NSW. The incident unfolded on a Sunday evening, around 6:45 pm, when emergency services were alerted to a dire situation at John Locke Place in Gleniffer. Reports of people in distress in the water prompted a swift response, but it was too late for two of the three men who had entered the river.

The men, believed to be in their 30s, encountered trouble soon after entering the river. Despite the efforts of emergency services, the two men were tragically pulled from the water without a pulse and were pronounced dead at the scene. A 33-year-old man, also pulled from the water, was taken to the Coffs Harbour Health Campus with minor injuries and is in a stable condition.

Adding to the tragedy, a 31-year-old pregnant woman, who is believed to be friends with the three men, was also taken to the same hospital. She remains in a stable condition after being treated for shock. A crime scene has been established, and a report will be prepared for the coroner, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers of river activities and the importance of safety precautions. It also highlights the need for swift and efficient emergency response, as well as the impact such incidents can have on those left behind. As we reflect on this tragic turn of events, we must also consider the broader implications and the lessons that can be learned from this heartbreaking incident.