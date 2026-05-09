Traffic Lights Out at Skeels Ave. & Mall Dr. in Eau Claire - What You Need to Know (2026)

Imagine navigating your daily commute only to find the traffic lights at a busy intersection completely out of order. This is exactly the situation facing drivers at the crossroads of Skeels Ave. and Mall Dr., located near Festival Foods in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Recent communication from the Eau Claire Administrator has clarified that the malfunctioning traffic signals are the result of a recent traffic accident. In the interim, stop signs have been installed at the intersection to help manage vehicle flow and ensure safety.

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Repair efforts are already underway, but officials anticipate that it may take a week or even longer to restore the traffic signals to full functionality. To expedite the process, a rush order has been placed for the necessary equipment.

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As you approach this intersection, it's crucial to exercise extra caution and patience. Navigating through an area with non-operational traffic lights can be challenging, so being alert and aware of other drivers is essential.

What do you think about this situation? Have you ever encountered similar issues on your daily drive? Share your experiences or thoughts in the comments!

Traffic Lights Out at Skeels Ave. & Mall Dr. in Eau Claire - What You Need to Know (2026)

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