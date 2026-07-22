Trade Talk: Chris Scott's Text to Zach Merrett and Geelong's Mooted Interest (2026)

The Art of the Trade: Why Geelong's Merrett Pursuit is More Than Just a Rumor

The AFL trade period is like a high-stakes game of chess, where every move is scrutinized, and every whisper becomes a headline. When news broke that Geelong’s Chris Scott had reportedly texted Essendon’s Zach Merrett to express interest, it sent shockwaves through the league. But is this just another trade rumor, or is there something deeper at play? Personally, I think this story is far more intriguing than it seems on the surface.

The Text That Started It All



Let’s start with the text message. Chris Scott, one of the most respected coaches in the AFL, allegedly reached out to Merrett directly, naming him as one of Geelong’s top trade targets alongside Zak Butters and Toby Greene. What makes this particularly fascinating is the personal touch. In a world where agents and managers often handle these conversations, Scott’s direct approach feels almost old-school. It’s a reminder that, at its core, football is still a human game.

But here’s where it gets interesting: Scott later downplayed the significance of the text, calling it a “private and confidential” conversation. From my perspective, this isn’t just about protecting trade secrets—it’s about maintaining control of the narrative. Scott knows that once a rumor like this gets out, it can spiral into something much bigger. And in this case, it has.

Why Merrett? Why Now?



Zach Merrett is a proven star, but at 30, he’s not exactly a young gun. So why would Geelong go after him? One thing that immediately stands out is Merrett’s connection to the region. He grew up in Cobden, just a stone’s throw from Geelong, and has family ties there. What many people don’t realize is that these personal connections can be just as important as on-field ability when it comes to trades.

But let’s take a step back and think about it: Geelong isn’t just targeting Merrett. They’re also eyeing Butters and Greene. This raises a deeper question: What are the Cats really building for? Are they planning for a short-term premiership push, or is this part of a longer-term strategy? In my opinion, it’s a bit of both. Geelong has always been a club that thinks ahead, and this could be their way of ensuring they remain competitive for years to come.

The Leak and Its Implications



A detail that I find especially interesting is how this story leaked. Tom Morris, the SEN reporter who broke the news, mentioned that Scott and Merrett had worked together earlier in the season with the Victorian team. This suggests a level of trust and familiarity between the two. But what this really suggests is that even in a professional setting, relationships matter.

However, the leak itself is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it shows Geelong’s ambition. On the other, it could make Merrett—and other potential targets—wary of the club’s ability to keep things under wraps. If you’re a player considering a move, would you want your private conversations becoming public? I think you’d be cautious, and that’s something Geelong needs to address moving forward.

The Broader Trend: Ambition in the AFL



What’s happening with Geelong isn’t an isolated incident. Across the league, clubs are becoming bolder in their trade pursuits. Whether it’s Collingwood’s pursuit of Bobby Hill or Richmond’s interest in Tim Taranto, teams are no longer content to sit on the sidelines. This shift reflects a larger trend in the AFL: the stakes are higher, and the margins for error are smaller.

From my perspective, this is a good thing for the league. It keeps things competitive and ensures that no single team dominates for too long. But it also puts pressure on coaches and administrators to make the right moves. One wrong trade can set a club back for years.

Final Thoughts: The Human Side of Trades



As we dissect this story, it’s easy to get lost in the tactics and strategies. But at the end of the day, trades are about people. They’re about players uprooting their lives, coaches putting their reputations on the line, and fans holding their breath. What makes this Merrett saga so compelling is that it’s not just about football—it’s about ambition, relationships, and the human desire to succeed.

Personally, I think Merrett will end up at Hawthorn, as Morris predicted. But even if he doesn’t, Geelong’s pursuit of him has already made a statement: the Cats are serious about winning, and they’re willing to take risks to get there. And in a league as competitive as the AFL, that’s exactly what you need to do.

So, the next time you hear a trade rumor, remember: it’s not just about the player. It’s about the club’s vision, the coach’s strategy, and the human stories behind the headlines. Because in the end, that’s what makes this game so great.