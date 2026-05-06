TPUSA's Rival Super Bowl Halftime Show: The Lineup and the Buzz (2026)

Get ready for a halftime showdown like no other! Just days before the Super Bowl, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) dropped the lineup for its rival halftime show, sparking debates and dividing opinions. But here’s where it gets controversial: is this a bold statement of cultural divide or a desperate attempt to steal the spotlight? Let’s dive in.

After the NFL announced reggaeton sensation Bad Bunny as the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show back in October, TPUSA decided to counter with its own “All American” performance. And this is the part most people miss: this isn’t just about music—it’s a clash of ideologies, with TPUSA aligning itself firmly with artists tied to the Trump administration or its conservative values.

So, who made the cut? The lineup features Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett—all figures who’ve openly supported Trump or TPUSA. Kid Rock, who once called Trump “the greatest president ever,” summed up the event’s underdog vibe: “We’re approaching this show like David and Goliath. Competing with the NFL and a global pop superstar is almost impossible … or is it?” Bold words, but can they back them up?

Let’s break down the performers. Kid Rock, fresh off a visit to the Oval Office in 2025 for Trump’s executive order on ticket prices, is gearing up for his “Rock the Country” tour. Brantley Gilbert, known for hits like “Dirt Road Anthem,” brings his country charm to the stage. Lee Brice, whose song “When The Kingdom Comes” was dedicated to Charlie Kirk after his assassination, adds a somber yet powerful note. And Gabby Barrett, who rose to fame after American Idol and performed for Trump in 2018, rounds out the lineup.

But here’s the kicker: Nicki Minaj, whose recent appearances alongside Trump fueled rumors of her headlining the show, is nowhere to be found. Despite her public admiration for Trump—“I am probably the president’s number one fan,” she declared—she’s sitting this one out. Why? That’s a question many are still asking.

Meanwhile, Bad Bunny continues to make waves. Just a week before his historic halftime performance, he swept the Grammys, becoming the first Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year with Debí Tirar Más Fotos. His acceptance speech, where he called out U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, drew both applause and backlash. Is his political stance a bridge too far, or a necessary voice for change?

TPUSA’s show will air on conservative platforms like Real America’s Voice, TBN, and social media giants YouTube, X, and Rumble. But will it resonate beyond its base? And what does this say about the growing polarization in entertainment?

Here’s the real question: Is this halftime rivalry a reflection of America’s cultural divide, or just a clever marketing stunt? Let us know what you think in the comments—we want to hear your take!