TP-Link TL-WR3602BE: The Ultimate Wi-Fi 7 Travel Router with Built-in VPN! (2026)

Imagine this: You're on a crucial work call, but your hotel Wi-Fi is crawling at a snail's pace, threatening to drop the connection entirely. Frustrating, right? We've all been there. Luckily, TP-Link has heard our collective sighs and unveiled the TL-WR3602BE, a game-changer for anyone who needs reliable, high-speed internet on the go. This isn't just any travel router; it's TP-Link's first Wi-Fi 7 travel router, packing a punch with speeds that'll make your buffering woes a distant memory. But here's where it gets even better: it comes with built-in VPN apps, ensuring your online activities remain private and secure, even on dodgy public networks.

Let's face it, relying on hotel Wi-Fi can feel like a gamble. While many hotels offer Ethernet ports, most of us travel with devices that don't have Ethernet jacks. That's where the TL-WR3602BE steps in. This compact router acts as your personal internet gateway, transforming a hotel's Ethernet connection, Wi-Fi hotspot, or even your smartphone's 4G/5G signal into a blazing-fast Wi-Fi network for all your devices. Think of it as your digital lifeline, keeping your family entertained with movies, games, and music, no matter where your travels take you.

And this is the part most people miss: TP-Link designed this router with digital nomads, business travelers, and remote workers in mind. Its pocket-sized design (smaller than a paperback!) and USB-C power compatibility make it the ultimate travel companion. But don't let its size fool you – this little powerhouse supports Wi-Fi 7, the latest and greatest in wireless technology, delivering speeds up to a staggering 3.6Gbps.

The TL-WR3602BE isn't just about speed; it's about versatility. With seven operating modes, including router, hotspot, and smartphone tethering, it adapts to any situation. Need to securely connect to a public Wi-Fi hotspot at a café? Done. Want to use your phone's data plan to create a Wi-Fi network for your laptop and tablet? Easy. The router even features a programmable switch for one-click access to essential functions like VPN activation or guest Wi-Fi.

Speaking of VPNs, this router is a privacy advocate's dream. It supports OpenVPN and WireGuard protocols, allowing you to connect to over 35 VPN services. Plus, NordVPN and Surfshark are integrated directly into the interface, making secure browsing a breeze. Controversial opinion alert: In an era of increasing online surveillance and censorship, having a built-in VPN on your travel router isn't just convenient – it's becoming a necessity.

TP-Link's TL-WR3602BE is more than just a router; it's a symbol of the evolving needs of the modern traveler. As Wi-Fi 7 technology becomes more widespread, devices like this will be essential for anyone who demands fast, reliable, and secure internet access on the go.

So, what do you think? Is the TL-WR3602BE the future of travel connectivity, or is it overkill for the average user? Let us know in the comments below!