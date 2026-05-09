Toyota GT86: A Bargain Sports Car with a Unique Charm (2026)

Toyota's small fun sports car, the GT86, is a bargain, but it's not perfect. Despite its flaws, it offers genuine driving fun and a unique experience. The GT86's engine, a 2-liter flat-four, is underpowered and lacks torque, making it a challenge to extract its full potential. The 197bhp and 151lb ft of torque are meager, and the engine's industrial sound and harshness are off-putting. The GT86 feels slower than expected, and its performance is limited by its powerband. The manual transmission provides a great mechanical connection, but the automatic version lacks the same joy. The ride and handling are sharp and balanced, with a direct steering feel and a low center of gravity. The GT86's chassis is well-balanced, but it requires a committed driving style to fully enjoy its potential. The interior is functional but not luxurious, with a focus on driving position and comfort. The GT86's MPG and running costs are reasonable, and its five-year warranty provides peace of mind. The GT86 is a democratized rear-wheel-drive performance car, but it may not satisfy more experienced drivers seeking more grip and precision. The GT86's rivals include the Mazda MX-5 RF and Subaru BRZ, both offering similar driving experiences. However, the GR86, Toyota's successor to the GT86, addresses many of its quirks and is a more refined and powerful option.

Toyota GT86: A Bargain Sports Car with a Unique Charm (2026)

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