Toyota's small fun sports car, the GT86, is a bargain, but it's not perfect. Despite its flaws, it offers genuine driving fun and a unique experience. The GT86's engine, a 2-liter flat-four, is underpowered and lacks torque, making it a challenge to extract its full potential. The 197bhp and 151lb ft of torque are meager, and the engine's industrial sound and harshness are off-putting. The GT86 feels slower than expected, and its performance is limited by its powerband. The manual transmission provides a great mechanical connection, but the automatic version lacks the same joy. The ride and handling are sharp and balanced, with a direct steering feel and a low center of gravity. The GT86's chassis is well-balanced, but it requires a committed driving style to fully enjoy its potential. The interior is functional but not luxurious, with a focus on driving position and comfort. The GT86's MPG and running costs are reasonable, and its five-year warranty provides peace of mind. The GT86 is a democratized rear-wheel-drive performance car, but it may not satisfy more experienced drivers seeking more grip and precision. The GT86's rivals include the Mazda MX-5 RF and Subaru BRZ, both offering similar driving experiences. However, the GR86, Toyota's successor to the GT86, addresses many of its quirks and is a more refined and powerful option.
Toyota GT86: A Bargain Sports Car with a Unique Charm (2026)
References
- https://www.evo.co.uk/toyota/gt-86/208666/toyota-gt86-review-2012-2021-a-flawed-but-fun-and-affordable-japanese-sports
- https://www.autocar.co.uk/car-news/electric-cars/new-denza-z-revealed-1000bhp-four-seat-gt-europe
- https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cars/advice/ask-the-expert-best-used-electric-car-for-25000/
- https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c3w3jgqj0nno
- https://www.compositesworld.com/news/hyke-gfrp-electric-urban-ferry-demonstrates-8x-efficiency-versus-diesel
- https://www.gbnews.com/lifestyle/cars/chinese-catl-electric-car-batteries-range-charging
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