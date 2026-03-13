Toyota GR Yaris Morizo RR: The Ultimate Performance Hatch Revealed! (2026)

Toyota's GR Yaris Morizo RR: A Racing-Inspired Limited Edition

Toyota is turning up the heat in the automotive world with its latest creation, the GR Yaris Morizo RR. This limited-edition hot hatch is a testament to Akio Toyoda's passion for racing and his influence on the Gazoo Racing sub-brand. But is it just a marketing stunt or a true performance upgrade?

The Man Behind the Machine:

Akio Toyoda, the chairman of Toyota, has more than just a corporate role. His love for racing led to the birth of the GR division, transforming Toyota's image from mundane to thrilling. And now, his racing alter ego, Morizo, lends its name to this exclusive model.

A Limited Production Run:

The GR Yaris Morizo RR is not just a concept; it's a reality. Toyota plans to produce 200 units, with half allocated for Japan through a lottery system and the other half destined for European enthusiasts. This exclusivity adds to the allure of this performance-focused hatchback.

Born from Racing Heritage:

Developed with insights from the 2025 Nürburgring 24 Hour race, where Toyoda himself was behind the wheel, the GR Yaris Morizo RR boasts enhanced aerodynamics. Its carbon fiber rear wing, bonnet, front splitter, and side skirts are not just for show. These modifications, paired with a revised suspension, promise improved handling on challenging roads.

Under the Hood:

While Toyota remains tight-lipped about any power upgrades, the engine is likely to retain its standard output. However, the GR Yaris Morizo RR exclusively offers an eight-speed automatic transmission, making it more accessible to a broader audience. This decision might spark debate among purists who prefer the six-speed manual.

A Global Affair:

Although Australians won't get their hands on the GR Yaris Morizo RR, Toyota's local division offers the Yaris GTS Aero Performance Package, a nod to the GR Corolla's styling. This package includes aerodynamic enhancements inspired by the GR Corolla, ensuring that enthusiasts down under can still enjoy a taste of Gazoo Racing's magic.

Controversial Marketing:

Toyota's hot hatch has made headlines in Australia for more than just its performance. A recent ad was banned for its 'reckless' nature, sparking discussions about advertising standards. And this is where it gets intriguing—is the GR Yaris Morizo RR a genuine performance upgrade or a clever marketing strategy? You decide!

