Toyota Confirms New Mid-Engine Sports Car: What We Know So Far (2026+) (2026)

Toyota's Gazoo Racing President Confirms Mid-Engine Sports Car, But It Might Take 5 Years to Reach Production

After months of speculation and a mysterious reveal at the 2026 Tokyo Auto Salon, Toyota's Gazoo Racing president, Tomoya Takahashi, has finally confirmed that a new mid-engine sports car is on the horizon. However, don't start saving for your dream ride just yet, as Takahashi revealed the production version is still a long way off. According to Automotive News, the car is in the initial engineering phase, a process that typically takes around four to five years to complete.

Takahashi explained that the mid-engine sports car is in the first of four engineering stages before mass production. This aligns with Toyota's commitment to bringing back enthusiast-focused vehicles, as emphasized by chairman Akio Toyoda. The new sports car will be a direct successor to the MR2 and will be powered by a newly developed 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, capable of being mounted in the front, middle, or rear of the vehicle. This engine is designed to meet stricter emissions regulations without the need for electrification, but it will likely feature hybrid technology in the future.

The exec highlighted the car's all-wheel-drive capability and its potential to generate more power than Toyota's current 2.4-liter turbo-four. Takahashi also mentioned that the new engine will be easy to deploy in 'bigger vehicles,' indicating a possible future expansion of the mid-engine concept. Despite the excitement, Toyota executives remained tight-lipped about the model's final design, leaving fans to speculate.

This public confirmation is a significant step towards Toyota's goal of building vehicles with character, as emphasized by Toyoda. The company has already shown its commitment to this vision with the return of the Lexus LFA, the GR GT, and the mid-engine GR Yaris M Concept rally car. The mid-engine format holds personal significance for Toyoda, who expressed his passion for it at the Tokyo Auto Salon, stating that it's essential for mastering the next stage of automotive engineering.

While the official release date remains uncertain, with estimates ranging from 2029 to 2031, the confirmation of Toyota's mid-engine sports car is a thrilling development for car enthusiasts worldwide. The wait may be long, but the anticipation is sure to fuel discussions and debates among automotive enthusiasts for years to come.