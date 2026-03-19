Toxic: Yash's New Movie Partners with PVRInox for Telugu Distribution (2026)

Hold onto your seats, movie buffs, because the battle between two cinematic giants is heating up! Yash’s upcoming blockbuster, Toxic, has just secured a massive distribution deal with PVRINOX Pictures for the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, reportedly worth a staggering Rs. 40 crore advance on a commission basis. But here’s where it gets intriguing: this isn’t just a regional deal—it’s a strategic move that could shake up the national box office. Published on February 5, 2026, at 02:16 PM IST, this exclusive update comes hot on the heels of Shah Rukh Khan’s King bagging a Rs. 200 crore advance offer, proving that the distribution game is fiercer than ever.

On the surface, this partnership seems straightforward: PVRINOX will likely sell sub-territories to local distributors while retaining key areas. However, the real drama lies in the national implications. Toxic is set to clash with Dhurandhar: The Revenge during the Eid festivities in March, and PVRINOX, being India’s largest multiplex chain, could tip the scales in Yash’s favor—not just in the Telugu states but potentially in Hindi circuits and Bengaluru too. But here’s the controversial part: Can Toxic truly leverage this deal to challenge Dhurandhar, the highest-grossing film in PVRINOX’s history? Or is this just a regional play with limited national impact?

Let’s break it down for beginners: Distribution deals like these are often about more than just screening rights. They’re about strategic alliances, market dominance, and leveraging clout. PVRINOX’s involvement could mean better screen allocations, prime showtimes, and even cross-promotions—advantages that could level the playing field against a juggernaut like Dhurandhar. Yet, it’s not a done deal. With months to go before release, trade experts predict the clash might still be averted. But if both films stick to their release dates, Toxic could have a fighting chance.

And this is the part most people miss: While Toxic is making waves with its bold distribution strategy, Dhurandhar: The Revenge isn’t sitting idle. As the sequel to a record-breaking film, it has the weight of history on its side. PVRINOX, after all, owes much of its success to the original Dhurandhar. So, will loyalty to a proven winner trump the allure of a fresh challenger? That’s the million-dollar question.

As the clock ticks down to March, one thing’s clear: this isn’t just a battle for box office supremacy—it’s a clash of strategies, egos, and cinematic legacies. What do you think? Can Toxic dethrone Dhurandhar, or is this deal all bark and no bite? Let us know in the comments below! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates, and don’t miss our exclusive coverage on Shah Rukh Khan’s King and its record-breaking distribution deal.