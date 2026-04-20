Tour of Flanders 2026: Women's Cycling Race Preview | Vollering, Kopecky, Wiebes, and More! (2026)

The 2026 Tour of Flanders Women's Edition is set to be an exhilarating spectacle, featuring a star-studded startlist that promises an intense battle on the cobblestone roads of Belgium. This iconic race, a second monument in the women's cycling calendar, showcases the sport's elite riders, with a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars. Here's a breakdown of the key participants and the intriguing dynamics that will unfold on April 5th.

The Contenders

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ): Longo Borghini, a formidable force in women's cycling, will be a favorite to win. Her recent victories, including the 2024 edition, showcase her exceptional climbing abilities and tactical prowess. She will be a key player in the race's early stages.

Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx - ProTime): Kopecky, a two-time winner, is a force to be reckoned with. Her sprint finish against Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in 2025 demonstrated her speed and determination. Kopecky's presence adds an extra layer of excitement to the race.

** Demi Vollering (FDJ United - Suez):** Vollering, a rising star, will be eager to prove her mettle on the cobblestones. Her climbing skills and endurance make her a potential dark horse in the race. See Also Tadej Pogacar's Take on Remco Evenepoel's Tour of Flanders DebutFlanders Preview: Can Anyone Stop Pogačar's Reign? | Cycling's Biggest Stars ClashLidl-Trek Shake-Up: Fränk Schleck Replaces Mick Rogers as Women's Team Director | Cycling NewsChris Froome's New Chapter: AI Innovation Officer

Marianne Vos (Team Visma - Lease a Bike): Vos, a veteran of the sport, brings a wealth of experience to the race. Her strategic racing style and ability to navigate technical courses will be crucial in the race's later stages.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Team Visma - Lease a Bike): Ferrand-Prévot, a talented climber, will be a formidable opponent. Her recent success in the 2025 edition, where she finished second, highlights her potential to challenge for the win.

The Underdogs

Liane Lippert (Movistar Team Women): Lippert, a rising talent, will be looking to make a mark on the race. Her speed and technical skills could surprise the favorites. See Also How to Watch Tour of Flanders 2026: USA, Canada, and Worldwide

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon - SRAM zondacrypto): Niewiadoma, a consistent performer, will be aiming to break through and secure a top-three finish.

Anna van der Breggen (Lotto - Intermarché Ladies): van der Breggen, a former world champion, brings a wealth of experience. Her strategic racing and climbing abilities make her a contender for the podium.

The New Faces

The 2026 edition will also feature several new faces, adding an element of unpredictability.

Caroline Andersson (Liv AlUla Jayco): Andersson, a young talent, will be eager to make her mark on the race.

Justine Gegu (Mayenne Monbana My Pie): Gegu, a rising star, will be looking to showcase her skills on the challenging cobblestone roads.

Nina Berton (EF Education - Oatly): Berton, a consistent performer, will be aiming to secure a top-ten finish.

The Race Dynamics

The 2026 Tour of Flanders Women's Edition promises an exciting battle, with a mix of established stars and rising talents. The race's technical nature and challenging cobblestone sections will favor climbers and tactical riders. The sprint finish, a highlight of the race, will be a spectacle to behold.

Personal Takeaway

This race is a testament to the growth and competitiveness of women's cycling. The star-studded startlist and the race's historical significance make it a must-watch event. As an expert commentator, I predict a close battle between the favorites, with the race's outcome hinging on tactical decisions and individual performances. The 2026 edition will be a showcase of the sport's elite, leaving a lasting impression on the cycling world.