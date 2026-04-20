Tour of Flanders 2026: Women's Cycling Race Preview | Vollering, Kopecky, Wiebes, and More! (2026)

Table of Contents
The Contenders The Underdogs The New Faces The Race Dynamics Personal Takeaway References

The 2026 Tour of Flanders Women's Edition is set to be an exhilarating spectacle, featuring a star-studded startlist that promises an intense battle on the cobblestone roads of Belgium. This iconic race, a second monument in the women's cycling calendar, showcases the sport's elite riders, with a mix of seasoned veterans and rising stars. Here's a breakdown of the key participants and the intriguing dynamics that will unfold on April 5th.

The Contenders

  • Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ): Longo Borghini, a formidable force in women's cycling, will be a favorite to win. Her recent victories, including the 2024 edition, showcase her exceptional climbing abilities and tactical prowess. She will be a key player in the race's early stages.

  • Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx - ProTime): Kopecky, a two-time winner, is a force to be reckoned with. Her sprint finish against Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in 2025 demonstrated her speed and determination. Kopecky's presence adds an extra layer of excitement to the race.

  • ** Demi Vollering (FDJ United - Suez):** Vollering, a rising star, will be eager to prove her mettle on the cobblestones. Her climbing skills and endurance make her a potential dark horse in the race.

    See Also
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  • Marianne Vos (Team Visma - Lease a Bike): Vos, a veteran of the sport, brings a wealth of experience to the race. Her strategic racing style and ability to navigate technical courses will be crucial in the race's later stages.

  • Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Team Visma - Lease a Bike): Ferrand-Prévot, a talented climber, will be a formidable opponent. Her recent success in the 2025 edition, where she finished second, highlights her potential to challenge for the win.

The Underdogs

  • Liane Lippert (Movistar Team Women): Lippert, a rising talent, will be looking to make a mark on the race. Her speed and technical skills could surprise the favorites.

    See Also
    How to Watch Tour of Flanders 2026: USA, Canada, and Worldwide

  • Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon - SRAM zondacrypto): Niewiadoma, a consistent performer, will be aiming to break through and secure a top-three finish.

  • Anna van der Breggen (Lotto - Intermarché Ladies): van der Breggen, a former world champion, brings a wealth of experience. Her strategic racing and climbing abilities make her a contender for the podium.

The New Faces

The 2026 edition will also feature several new faces, adding an element of unpredictability.

  • Caroline Andersson (Liv AlUla Jayco): Andersson, a young talent, will be eager to make her mark on the race.

  • Justine Gegu (Mayenne Monbana My Pie): Gegu, a rising star, will be looking to showcase her skills on the challenging cobblestone roads.

  • Nina Berton (EF Education - Oatly): Berton, a consistent performer, will be aiming to secure a top-ten finish.

The Race Dynamics

The 2026 Tour of Flanders Women's Edition promises an exciting battle, with a mix of established stars and rising talents. The race's technical nature and challenging cobblestone sections will favor climbers and tactical riders. The sprint finish, a highlight of the race, will be a spectacle to behold.

Personal Takeaway

This race is a testament to the growth and competitiveness of women's cycling. The star-studded startlist and the race's historical significance make it a must-watch event. As an expert commentator, I predict a close battle between the favorites, with the race's outcome hinging on tactical decisions and individual performances. The 2026 edition will be a showcase of the sport's elite, leaving a lasting impression on the cycling world.

Tour of Flanders 2026: Women's Cycling Race Preview | Vollering, Kopecky, Wiebes, and More! (2026)

References

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