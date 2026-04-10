Tour de France Behind a Paywall: Impact on UK Cycling Fans & 2027 Grand Départ (2026)

The absence of free-to-air coverage for the Tour de France on British television is a hot topic among cycling enthusiasts and pundits alike. But here's where it gets controversial: the iconic race will no longer be easily accessible to casual viewers, potentially diminishing its audience ahead of the highly anticipated 2027 UK Grand Départ.

Brian Smith, a TNT Sports pundit and former British road race champion, expressed his disappointment over the loss of ITV's coverage. He believes this change could significantly impact viewership, especially among the general public who have been introduced to cycling through the channel. Smith stated, "It's a big loss not having ITV... People I know who aren't cycling fans will tell me they've watched the Tour de France... But we're not going to have that anymore."

The issue stems from Warner Bros. Discovery's exclusive rights deal for the Tour de France, which will run until at least 2030. This means the race will be hidden behind a paywall on TNT Sports, a move that has already faced criticism from fans. The paywall, while funding high-quality production and coverage, may deter casual viewers who are essential for growing the sport's popularity.

And this is the part most people miss: the Tour de France's move away from free-to-air TV coincides with the rise of a promising Scottish contender, Oscar Onley. Smith laments that fewer people will witness Onley's journey, especially those who might be inspired to take up cycling after watching a fellow countryman compete.

As the debate continues, one question remains: how can the sport balance the need for funding and high-quality coverage with the goal of reaching a wider audience? Is the paywall a necessary evil, or is there a way to ensure accessibility without compromising production value? Share your thoughts in the comments below!