Tottenham vs Everton: Premier League Preview, Team News, and Predicted Lineups (2026)

In the world of football, where every match can be a battle for survival, Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming clash against Everton is a prime example of the importance of strategic decision-making. With the stakes higher than ever, the team's manager, Roberto De Zerbi, faces a crucial task: to navigate the fine line between continuity and change. As the clock ticks down to the 4 pm BST showdown at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, May 24, 2026, let's delve into the key considerations shaping De Zerbi's lineup and the broader implications for Tottenham's Premier League journey.

The Return of Key Players

One of the most significant developments for Tottenham is the return of Djed Spence, who has been a stalwart on the right-back position. Despite suffering a broken jaw during the recent defeat to Chelsea, Spence's presence is a welcome boost for the team. His ability to provide a solid defensive foundation and contribute to attacks will be pivotal in the upcoming match. However, what makes this particularly fascinating is the potential for a unique tactical approach. With Spence's return, De Zerbi might consider a more aggressive high-pressing style, utilizing his pace and energy to disrupt Everton's rhythm. This could be a game-changer, especially if it forces Everton into errors and creates scoring opportunities for Tottenham.

Midfield Stability and Versatility

De Zerbi's decision to maintain continuity in the starting lineup against Chelsea indicates a preference for stability in the midfield. The trio of Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher, and Joao Palhinha has been a consistent and effective unit, providing a solid base for Tottenham's attacks and a strong defensive shield. This midfield combination offers a balance of creativity and strength, making it a reliable choice. However, what many people don't realize is the potential for tactical versatility. De Zerbi could experiment with different midfield formations, such as a more fluid 4-3-3, to stretch Everton's defense and create space for the attacking trio. This adaptability is a strength that Tottenham can leverage to gain an edge.

Attacking Options and Tactical Flexibility

In attack, De Zerbi faces a dilemma. With Solanke's hamstring injury and the underwhelming performances of Mathys Tel and Randal Kolo Muani against Chelsea, the manager must decide on the best course of action. Richarlison, despite his struggles, remains a key option. His ability to create chances and provide a focal point for the attack cannot be overlooked. However, what this really suggests is the need for tactical flexibility. De Zerbi could opt for a more direct approach with Richarlison, utilizing his strength in the air and ability to hold up play. Alternatively, he might choose to introduce fresh legs and a different dynamic with a more creative forward, such as Sarr, who impressed off the bench against Chelsea. This decision will have a significant impact on Tottenham's chances of securing a win.

The Weight of Expectation

The pressure on Tottenham is palpable. With the team sitting just two points above the relegation zone, the match against Everton is a must-win scenario. A draw will effectively secure safety due to their superior goal difference over West Ham, but a loss could spell relegation. This raises a deeper question: how will the players handle the weight of expectation? The psychological impact of such high-stakes matches cannot be understated. The players' mental fortitude and ability to perform under pressure will be a significant factor in determining the outcome. Tottenham's ability to maintain focus and composure in the face of adversity will be a key differentiator.

Conclusion: The Art of Strategic Decision-Making

As Tottenham prepares for the Everton clash, the art of strategic decision-making comes to the fore. De Zerbi's choices will shape the team's performance and, ultimately, their Premier League fate. The return of key players, the stability of the midfield, and the attacking options all play a crucial role in Tottenham's quest for survival. In my opinion, the manager's ability to adapt and make bold decisions will be the defining factor. By embracing tactical flexibility and leveraging the strengths of his players, De Zerbi can guide Tottenham to a crucial victory. The outcome of this match will not only determine Tottenham's immediate future but also shape the narrative of their Premier League journey. As the clock ticks down, the stage is set for a thrilling encounter, and the world of football will be watching with bated breath.