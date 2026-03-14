Tottenham Transfer News: Paratici Still Involved Despite Exit Rumors! Frank Reveals All (2026)

Is Fabio Paratici Staying or Going? The Truth Behind Tottenham’s Transfer Saga

The future of Tottenham’s co-sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has been shrouded in uncertainty lately, with rumors swirling about his potential exit from the club. But here’s where it gets intriguing: despite the growing speculation, Brentford manager Thomas Frank has stepped forward to set the record straight. In a recent statement, Frank confirmed that Paratici remains deeply involved in Spurs’ transfer strategy, even as reports continue to link him with a move elsewhere. And this is the part most people miss: Paratici’s role is far from diminished, and he’s reportedly working tirelessly alongside fellow sporting director Johan Lange to shape Tottenham’s January transfer window.

Frank’s comments came in response to questions about Paratici’s current responsibilities, especially after Spurs finalized a loan deal for winger Manor Solomon to Fiorentina last Friday—a move that only fueled the exit rumors. ‘Fabio is Tottenham’s sporting director,’ Frank emphasized. ‘I spoke to him twice yesterday, and he’s working very hard for the club.’ This direct insight from Frank sheds light on Paratici’s active involvement, despite his recent return from a 30-month FIFA ban in October.

But here’s where it gets controversial: While Frank’s words seem to quell the rumors, the timing of Solomon’s loan deal and Paratici’s ongoing presence raise questions. Is this a sign of stability, or are these moves part of a larger transition? Frank insists that Paratici and Lange are collaborating to address Spurs’ immediate and long-term needs, particularly in light of Johnson’s departure. ‘The priority is always players who can make an impact now,’ Frank explained. ‘But we’re not abandoning our focus on young talent. It’s about balancing immediate results with future potential.’

This approach is evident in Tottenham’s transfer strategy, which Frank describes as a mix of signing players ready to contribute now and investing in youth for the long haul. ‘Sometimes you sign a young player who can step in immediately, and other times you loan them out as part of a long-term plan,’ he added. This dual focus highlights Spurs’ ambition to compete now while building for the future.

The big question remains: Can Paratici’s continued involvement stabilize Tottenham’s transfer efforts, or is his role a temporary bridge until a permanent solution is found? And what does this mean for the club’s January window? Frank’s insights provide clarity, but the underlying tension between rumors and reality leaves room for debate. What do you think? Is Paratici’s role secure, or is this just a calm before the storm? Let us know in the comments below!