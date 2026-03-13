Tottenham Star Archie Gray Provokes Arsenal Fans After Equalizer | North London Derby Drama (2026)

In a thrilling North London derby, Tottenham's Archie Gray sparked controversy with his actions after Spurs' equalizing goal. The 19-year-old's celebration involved kicking the ball towards the away fans, an act that left Arsenal supporters seething. But this wasn't the only heated moment in the match. As Arsenal regained the lead, Viktor Gyokeres' stunning shot from the edge of the box and Eberechi Eze's second goal extended the lead to 3-1. However, the most fiercely debated incident occurred when Gabriel appeared to have been fouled, with the referee and VAR ruling against Tottenham. The win has extended Arsenal's advantage at the Premier League summit to five points, but the controversial calls have left Tottenham fans fuming. The match also saw David Raya claw away a Dominic Solanke effort, and Mikel Arteta praised his team's response to Manchester City's pressure. The article concludes with a call for discussion on the controversial calls and a teaser for more sport headlines.

Tottenham Star Archie Gray Provokes Arsenal Fans After Equalizer | North London Derby Drama (2026)

References

Top Articles
Trump and Zelenskyy: High-Stakes Talks Amid Ukraine's War
Jhye Richardson's High-Speed Return to Test Cricket After 1,468 Days
Zach Eflin Rejoins Orioles: What This Means for 2026 Season
Latest Posts
Melbourne Uni's Tragic Loss: Remembering Vice-Chancellor Emma Johnston
Music and Driving: How Your Playlist Can Impact Your Performance on the Road
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Madonna Wisozk

Last Updated:

Views: 6223

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (48 voted)

Reviews: 87% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Madonna Wisozk

Birthday: 2001-02-23

Address: 656 Gerhold Summit, Sidneyberg, FL 78179-2512

Phone: +6742282696652

Job: Customer Banking Liaison

Hobby: Flower arranging, Yo-yoing, Tai chi, Rowing, Macrame, Urban exploration, Knife making

Introduction: My name is Madonna Wisozk, I am a attractive, healthy, thoughtful, faithful, open, vivacious, zany person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.