In a thrilling North London derby, Tottenham's Archie Gray sparked controversy with his actions after Spurs' equalizing goal. The 19-year-old's celebration involved kicking the ball towards the away fans, an act that left Arsenal supporters seething. But this wasn't the only heated moment in the match. As Arsenal regained the lead, Viktor Gyokeres' stunning shot from the edge of the box and Eberechi Eze's second goal extended the lead to 3-1. However, the most fiercely debated incident occurred when Gabriel appeared to have been fouled, with the referee and VAR ruling against Tottenham. The win has extended Arsenal's advantage at the Premier League summit to five points, but the controversial calls have left Tottenham fans fuming. The match also saw David Raya claw away a Dominic Solanke effort, and Mikel Arteta praised his team's response to Manchester City's pressure. The article concludes with a call for discussion on the controversial calls and a teaser for more sport headlines.
Tottenham Star Archie Gray Provokes Arsenal Fans After Equalizer | North London Derby Drama (2026)
