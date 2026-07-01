Tottenham Hotspur's summer transfer window is heating up, with the club making significant strides in bolstering their squad. The latest news comes from renowned transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has revealed that the club is on the cusp of securing a third summer signing. The deal in question involves Marco Senesi, a center-back from Bournemouth, who has reportedly completed his medical and signed a four-year contract with the club until June 2030.

Romano's confirmation comes after a long-standing pursuit by Tottenham, with the club's interest in Senesi dating back to April. This move is seen as a strategic addition to the squad, with Senesi's potential to strengthen the defense and provide stability at the back. The Argentina international's arrival follows the recent signing of Andy Robertson from Liverpool, a move that adds experience and depth to the team.

However, the transfer window is far from closed, and Tottenham continues to be active in their pursuit of other targets. One such player is Savinho, a Manchester City winger who was reportedly attracted to Tottenham a year ago. Romano suggests that the deal for Savinho is closer to completion, with negotiations ongoing between the clubs. The transfer fee is a key point of discussion, indicating that the clubs are working towards a mutually beneficial agreement.

The club's recent activities have sparked discussions among fans and industry experts. Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness has weighed in on Tottenham's leadership, particularly the role of CEO Vinai Venkatesham. Wyness believes that Venkatesham should have taken more responsibility for the team's performance, emphasizing the importance of honesty and transparency in communicating with fans. He suggests that taking blame and being transparent can foster a stronger connection with the supporters.

As Tottenham continues to navigate the transfer window, the club's efforts to strengthen the squad are a testament to their commitment to building a competitive team. The signings of Senesi and Robertson are significant steps in that direction, and the pursuit of other targets like Savinho further highlights the club's ambition. With the season ahead, Tottenham fans eagerly await the club's continued efforts to build a winning squad, hoping for a more successful campaign than the recent close call with relegation.