Tottenham's summer transfer saga is far from over, and the latest buzz is all about a potential £60 million move for Manchester City's Brazilian forward, Savinho. This move, if realized, would be a significant step in Roberto De Zerbi's mission to transform Tottenham's fortunes. But what makes this deal particularly intriguing is the player's own desire to make the move, which could be a game-changer for both parties.

Savinho, who has struggled for form at the Etihad, has been a flash in the pan, showcasing his speed and ability to beat defenders but failing to consistently deliver in the league. However, his potential is undeniable, and De Zerbi sees an opportunity to bring a player who could be a game-changer for Tottenham's attack. The Italian boss is known for his tactical acumen, and with Savinho's speed and dribbling skills, he could be the perfect fit for a Tottenham side that needs a spark.

The deal, if it goes through, would be a bold statement by De Zerbi and the club. It would signal a shift in strategy, moving away from the relegation battles and towards a more ambitious approach. But is it a risk worth taking? In my opinion, it is a calculated move that could pay dividends. Tottenham's forward line has been a weakness, and Savinho's speed and dribbling skills could be the missing piece to a more dynamic attack. However, it is a high-risk, high-reward move, and if it doesn't work out, it could be a costly mistake.

What makes this deal particularly fascinating is the player's own desire to make the move. Savinho, who was willing to make the move to north London last year, could be the key to unlocking a new era for Tottenham. If he can rediscover his form and become a consistent threat, it could be a transformative signing. However, if he fails to deliver, it could be a costly mistake for the club. The deal raises a deeper question: is Tottenham taking a leap of faith or making a calculated move? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: De Zerbi is not afraid to take risks, and this deal could be the making of a new Tottenham.

The potential move for Savinho is a fascinating development in the transfer window, and it will be interesting to see how it unfolds. It is a deal that could define De Zerbi's tenure at Tottenham, and it will be a test of his tactical vision and ability to make bold moves. If it works out, it could be a game-changer for the club, but if it doesn't, it could be a costly mistake. Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: Tottenham is in for an exciting summer, and the deal for Savinho could be the highlight of it all.